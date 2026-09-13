IRCTC Glitches Disrupt Bihar Diwali Bookings; Railways Add Special Trains

In an appeal to Union Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw, an X user wrote, “Dear Railway Minister Sir, Every year during Diwali and Chhath Puja, when we try to book train tickets to go home to Bihar, we log into the IRCTC app two months in advance. However, the app crashes and shows a 'Regret'.” Another requested Vaishnaw to issue a "clarification regarding the difficulties passengers are facing while booking train tickets for Diwali and Chhath to travel home, especially to Bihar."