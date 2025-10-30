War Of Words Between BJP & INDIA Bloc Over Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, a culturally and religiously significant festival in Bihar and nearby states, draws attention as assembly elections approach.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: avantika mehta
Updated on:

Narendra Modi celebrating Chhath Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Chhath Puja, an indigenous festival, is their new target, with many BJP leaders across the country performing Chhath rituals for cameras.

  • At a Muzaffarpur rally, Rahul Gandhi targeted Modi’s Chhath rituals, claiming, “The PM will do anything for votes. If you tell Modi to dance, he will dance for votes.” 

  • The BJP has reframed the matter as a defence of religious tradition and identity, drawing a clear line between cultural values and policy debate.

For 20 years, the BJP has tried to find a foothold in Bihar’s narrative. Now, Chhath Puja, an indigenous festival, is their new target, with many BJP leaders across the country performing Chhath rituals for cameras.

Images of PM Modi and BJP leaders performing Chhath Puja dominate the internet. The Opposition accuses them of staging rituals for votes.

At a Muzaffarpur rally, Rahul Gandhi targeted Modi’s Chhath rituals, claiming, “The PM will do anything for votes. If you tell Modi to dance, he will dance for votes.” 

Rahul Gandhi alleged Modi’s ritual was staged, claiming a small pond was built and water piped in to create a worship ‘drama’.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned why AAP had banned Chhath rituals on Yamuna banks between 2018 and 2024, and accused the opposition of turning “a festival of faith” into a political spectacle. - X.com
Artificial Yamuna Created For PM’s Ceremonial Chhath Dip In Delhi, Says AAP; BJP Hits Back

BY Outlook News Desk

The BJP responded forcefully. “They call Chhath a drama—will Bihar forgive them?” the PM asked at a rally. BJP leaders accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the festival and disrespecting its devotees, especially in Bihar.

Chhath is a matter of faith, not “nautanki” (performance), said Modi while castigating Gandhi and the Opposition for trivialising the observance.

Chhath Puja is deeply embedded in cultural identity, especially among Bihari and North Indian communities. Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the ritual was staged, in contrast to the faith and authenticity it represented, struck a raw nerve. In response, the BJP has reframed the matter as a defence of religious tradition and identity, drawing a clear line between cultural values and policy debate.

The controversy may shape voter perceptions. Some may find Rahul’s critique bold; others may see it as provocation. For Modi’s camp, defending the festival can build cultural loyalty and mobilise voters.

