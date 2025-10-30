War Of Words Between BJP & INDIA Bloc Over Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, an indigenous festival, is their new target, with many BJP leaders across the country performing Chhath rituals for cameras.
At a Muzaffarpur rally, Rahul Gandhi targeted Modi’s Chhath rituals, claiming, “The PM will do anything for votes. If you tell Modi to dance, he will dance for votes.”
The BJP has reframed the matter as a defence of religious tradition and identity, drawing a clear line between cultural values and policy debate.
Rahul Gandhi alleged Modi’s ritual was staged, claiming a small pond was built and water piped in to create a worship ‘drama’.
The BJP responded forcefully. “They call Chhath a drama—will Bihar forgive them?” the PM asked at a rally. BJP leaders accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the festival and disrespecting its devotees, especially in Bihar.
Chhath is a matter of faith, not “nautanki” (performance), said Modi while castigating Gandhi and the Opposition for trivialising the observance.
Chhath Puja is deeply embedded in cultural identity, especially among Bihari and North Indian communities. Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the ritual was staged, in contrast to the faith and authenticity it represented, struck a raw nerve. In response, the BJP has reframed the matter as a defence of religious tradition and identity, drawing a clear line between cultural values and policy debate.
The controversy may shape voter perceptions. Some may find Rahul’s critique bold; others may see it as provocation. For Modi’s camp, defending the festival can build cultural loyalty and mobilise voters.