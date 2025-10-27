Artificial Yamuna Created For PM’s Ceremonial Chhath Dip In Delhi, Says AAP; BJP Hits Back

As Chhath Puja unfolded in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government, alleging that a makeshift “artificial pond” had been created near the Yamuna river bank exclusively for Narendra Modi’s ceremonial dip.
The pond, according to AAP, was filled with filtered water from Delhi’s treatment plants rather than the river’s natural flow — a move the party described as an insult to Chhath devotees who converge on the ghats from Bihar and Purvanchal.
AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP government had diverted water that would normally go to farmers via the Eastern Canal into the Yamuna to create the pond. He pointed to a recent finding by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) which had warned about serious health risks from the Yamuna’s polluted water. “The BJP is risking people’s health and faith for electoral photo-ops,” Bharadwaj alleged.
In response, the Delhi BJP charged that the AAP was attacking efforts at cleanliness and sanitation under the guise of protest. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva questioned why AAP had banned Chhath rituals on Yamuna banks between 2018 and 2024, and accused the opposition of turning “a festival of faith” into a political spectacle. He claimed the government had made natural ghats available for devotees and denied any creation of a “fake river”.
The row gains added significance against the backdrop of the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. With a large migrant population from Bihar and Purvanchal residing in Delhi, Chhath celebrations in the national capital carry both cultural and political weight. AAP leaders say the elaborate arrangements suggest the BJP is targeting the migrant vote in Bihar rather than focusing solely on ghat-infrastructure in Delhi. The BJP retorts that the large-scale festivities are part of their tagline “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” (Heritage Too, Development Too) and present fair arrangements for all devotees.
As the ceremonies continue and political claims deepen, the dispute over the “artificial Yamuna” reflects the increasing intertwining of ritual, infrastructure and electoral strategy in Delhi’s public festivals. The Delhi government has pledged full support for Chhath rituals across city ghats, while the AAP insists it will continue to press for transparency and equal access for all devotees.