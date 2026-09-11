IRCTC Scam: Delhi Court Orders Money Laundering Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav

Before pronouncing the order, the judge also invoked Rabindranath Tagore. “Whenever power removes all checks from its path to make its career easy, it triumphantly writes into its ultimate crash of death, its moral break becomes slacker every day, without its knowing it, and its slippery path of ease becomes its path of doom,” the judge said. Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali poet, author, playwright, musician, composer, philosopher, social reformer, painter and one of the foremost figures of the Bengal Renaissance. He won the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature as the first non-European to receive the honour. He added that Tagore held the moral compass for the Indian freedom movement and his words often bestowed cohesion in times of prevarication among the balladeers of freedom.