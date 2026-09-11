United Return In UCL With A Bang As Carrick’s Men Crush Sabah At Old Trafford

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Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Sabah at Old Trafford. The Azerbaijani champions started with confidence and created an early opening, but United gradually took control. Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, converting a Patrick Dorgu cross at the near post. Bruno Fernandes then doubled the advantage eight minutes before half-time after combining with Youri Tielemans. Benjamin Sesko added a third just before the interval, rounding the goalkeeper after being played through by Bryan Mbeumo. United controlled the second half and added a fourth through Lisandro Martinez in the 68th minute following an inventive move involving Joshua Zirkzee. The clean sheet and convincing victory gave Michael Carrick’s side an ideal Champions League return ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick claps hands after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Sabahs Tymoteusz Puchacz
Sabah's Tymoteusz Puchacz sits on the pitch after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Shea Lacey
Manchester United's Shea Lacey plays the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Sabahs Ivan Lepinjica
Sabah's Ivan Lepinjica reacts after his team received the 4th goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez holds the ball after he scored his 4th goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Manchester Uniteds Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Sabah's Rahman Dashdamirov challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scores his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha shoots on goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Sabahs Kaheem Parris
Sabah's Kaheem Parris and Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester United Vs Sabah Champions League Soccer highlights-Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu and Sabah's Kaheem Parris challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and Sabah FK in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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