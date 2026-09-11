United Return In UCL With A Bang As Carrick’s Men Crush Sabah At Old Trafford

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 12:44 pm

Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Sabah at Old Trafford. The Azerbaijani champions started with confidence and created an early opening, but United gradually took control. Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, converting a Patrick Dorgu cross at the near post. Bruno Fernandes then doubled the advantage eight minutes before half-time after combining with Youri Tielemans. Benjamin Sesko added a third just before the interval, rounding the goalkeeper after being played through by Bryan Mbeumo. United controlled the second half and added a fourth through Lisandro Martinez in the 68th minute following an inventive move involving Joshua Zirkzee. The clean sheet and convincing victory gave Michael Carrick’s side an ideal Champions League return ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.