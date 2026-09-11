Sabalenka Storms Past Pegula To Reach Fourth Straight US Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 12:43 pm

Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the US Open 2026 final after defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the first women’s semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The top-seeded Belarusian survived a competitive opening set before finding another level late on, breaking Pegula while serving at 5-6 to take control. Sabalenka then carried that momentum into the second set, breaking early and never allowing the American to settle. She finished with 29 winners and seven aces, while Pegula struggled on her second serve and could not match Sabalenka’s power from the baseline. The victory extended Sabalenka’s winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 19 matches and put her one win away from a historic third consecutive US Open title. She will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.