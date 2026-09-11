Sabalenka Storms Past Pegula To Reach Fourth Straight US Open Final

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Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the US Open 2026 final after defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the first women’s semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The top-seeded Belarusian survived a competitive opening set before finding another level late on, breaking Pegula while serving at 5-6 to take control. Sabalenka then carried that momentum into the second set, breaking early and never allowing the American to settle. She finished with 29 winners and seven aces, while Pegula struggled on her second serve and could not match Sabalenka’s power from the baseline. The victory extended Sabalenka’s winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 19 matches and put her one win away from a historic third consecutive US Open title. She will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

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US Open Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, gestures after she won her match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates winning a match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, hug at the net after Sabalenka won their match during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Semifinals Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, waves as she leaves the court following a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Jessica Pegula US Open Semifinals
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open 2026 Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Jessica Pegula US Open 2026 Semifinals
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Womens Singles Semifinals Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open 2026 Semifinals Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Womens Singles Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during a match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, bottom, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Womens Singles Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, arrives for a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, ahead of the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for her match against Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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