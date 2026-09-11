PM Modi Foresees "Positive And Meaningful Discussions" Ahead Of BRICS Summit In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in positive discussions on global welfare ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to India in nearly seven years amid gradual easing of bilateral border tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he expected “positive and meaningful discussions” at the BRICS Summit in Delhi as India gets ready to host leaders from 11 member nations and 10 partner countries from September 12 to 13. The summit will draw top leaders to Bharat Mandapam, with the capital under tight security and traffic restrictions, Times of India reported.
“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that there will be positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with a shared wish for global welfare,” Modi said in a post on X. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian are among those expected to attend.
Leaders from South Africa, Egypt and the UAE are also expected, along with UN chief Antonio Guterres and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Delhi is on high alert, with about 15,000 police personnel, 200 paramilitary companies and more than 500 CCTV cameras in place. Authorities will impose traffic restrictions, diversions and temporary stoppages during VVIP movements, while aiming to limit inconvenience to commuters.
Xi Visit And Ties
The Chinese President is scheduled to be in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13, Indian Express reported. It will be his first visit to India in nearly seven years and comes as New Delhi and Beijing work to steady ties after years of strain.
His meeting with Modi follows the 2020 Galwan clash and the long border tensions that damaged bilateral ties. Recent steps have pointed to a gradual easing, including disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, renewed flights, the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, new military meeting points and an eight-point border consensus.
India’s position has not changed. It has maintained that lasting peace on the border remains necessary for full normalisation of relations, even as engagement has improved in recent months.
Summit Agenda And Deliverables
The 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability” . The discussions are expected to focus on global governance reform, multilateral trade, supply chain resilience, food and energy security, artificial intelligence and local-currency cross-border payment mechanisms.
The main expected outcomes include the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration and the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030, as reported by The Hindu, Times of India, Economic Times, Financial Express and New Indian Express. Other initiatives due for formalisation include the BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026–2030, the BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal and the BRICS CONNECT network for employment and skills forecasting. The summit is also expected to endorse Centres of Excellence for Agro-Ecology and Smart Grids/Energy Storage.