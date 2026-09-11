PM Modi Foresees "Positive And Meaningful Discussions" Ahead Of BRICS Summit In Delhi

The main expected outcomes include the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration and the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030, as reported by The Hindu, Times of India, Economic Times, Financial Express and New Indian Express. Other initiatives due for formalisation include the BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026–2030, the BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal and the BRICS CONNECT network for employment and skills forecasting. The summit is also expected to endorse Centres of Excellence for Agro-Ecology and Smart Grids/Energy Storage.