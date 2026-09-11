Fenerbahce Fight Back To Deny Roma Victory On Champions League Return

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 1:58 pm

Fenerbahce and Roma shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi as both clubs began their Champions League campaigns with a point. Roma, returning to the competition after seven years, took the lead in the 39th minute through Bryan Cristante, who finished after a promising attacking move involving Donyell Malen. Fenerbahce responded strongly after the break and levelled just three minutes into the second half. Archie Brown found the net following a dangerous move involving Mason Greenwood, giving the hosts renewed momentum. Fenerbahce pushed for a winner in front of a passionate home crowd, while Roma also threatened on the counter through Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule. Neither side could find the decisive goal, leaving both teams with a point from an entertaining opening-night contest.