Fenerbahce Fight Back To Deny Roma Victory On Champions League Return

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Fenerbahce and Roma shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi as both clubs began their Champions League campaigns with a point. Roma, returning to the competition after seven years, took the lead in the 39th minute through Bryan Cristante, who finished after a promising attacking move involving Donyell Malen. Fenerbahce responded strongly after the break and levelled just three minutes into the second half. Archie Brown found the net following a dangerous move involving Mason Greenwood, giving the hosts renewed momentum. Fenerbahce pushed for a winner in front of a passionate home crowd, while Roma also threatened on the counter through Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule. Neither side could find the decisive goal, leaving both teams with a point from an entertaining opening-night contest.

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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-1
Players greet each other after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Paulo Dybala
Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek, right, challenges for the ball with Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Gianluca Mancini
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, centre, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Romas Paulo Dybala
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Marco Asensio
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce's Marco Asensio during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Romas Donyell Malen
Roma's Donyell Malen reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Romas Gianluca Mancini
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, centre, challenges for the ball with Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Fenerbahces Archie Brown
Fenerbahce's Archie Brown, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-Romas Bryan Cristante
Roma's Bryan Cristante, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Fenerbahce Vs Roma Champions League Soccer highlights-NGolo Kante
Fenerbahce's N'Golo Kante, right, challenges for the ball with Roma's Wesley during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Roma in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

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