Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary | The Master’s Legacy In Indian Cinema

Kadambari Devi (born Matangini Gangopadhyay) was merely nine-years-old when she arrived at the Tagore household after marrying Jyotirindranath Tagore, a decade older than her. She soon became a close confidant and companion of Rabindranath, who was two years younger than her. A chasm grew between them when he got married—he was 22 and his bride, Mrinalini Devi (Bhabatarini Roy Choudhury, so re-named after the nickname Tagore had given to his first love, Nalini, aka Annapurna Turkhad, according to some stories) was nine. Kadambari Devi took her own life soon after. But in Charulata, the ending was left on a less sour note, with an iconic freeze frame that indicated a reconciliation and the possibility of a happier future.