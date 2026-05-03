Raghu Rai, The Merchant Of Images

A pioneer of photojournalism in India, celebrated photographer Raghu Rai had a way of bringing out the soul of a picture

Aradhana Seth
Aradhana Seth
Updated on:
Published at:
Raghu Rai with Gurmeet Sangha Rai
Raghu Rai with Gurmeet Sangha Rai | Photo Courtesy: Aradhana Seth
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Raghu Rai, the incredible photographer and the pioneer of photojournalism in India, passed away on 26 April, prompting memories of his work and presence.

  • At The Merchant of Images studio, he once sat for a portrait, bringing familiarity and warmth and recalling time spent watching a master at work, joyful, thoughtful and philosophical.

  • Memories of travels in Mexico and images like hundreds of flamingos reflect his playful gaze of love and the way he sees and feels through his photographs.

It wasn’t in the distant past. The backdrop had snow-capped mountains and pillars. Hand-painted in shades of grey and white with touches of pink. A shoot where people were invited to sit in for a portrait as part of an ongoing project. ‘The Merchant of Images’ is in the genre of the old photo studios. Those that are now almost extinct. Raghu Rai, the incredible photographer and the pioneer of photojournalism in India, and conservation architect Gurmeet Sangha Rai came in and sat for a portrait. At ease as he always was... A sense of familiarity and warmth. A replay of some of that effortless time we spent some 20 years ago in Mexico when we worked together.

When Raghu and Meeta walked into The Merchant of Images studio, a flood of memories came back. The time spent travelling in Mexico making the India Mexico book. Those weeks I learnt a lot from watching Raghu and from the conversations we had.

A collaboration between him, Graciela Iturbide and Sebastião Salgado. So much about that trip was special in the sense that it was watching a master at work who was joyful, thoughtful and philosophical. Who felt and experienced the small things…

Mother Teresa by Raghu Rai - null
Can Grace Be Verified?

BY Raghu Rai

I remember him photographing the hundreds of flamingos in the water as we looked at the sea and the mountains in the horizon holding on to the railing of a boat.

Related Content
April 30 horoscope - null
Daily Horoscope For April 30, 2026: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Aquarius
Raghu Rai - null
A Nimbus Received
Raghu Rai (left) with Samar Jodha (right) - Photo: Samar Jodha
'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep
Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame - Photo: Facebook
Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame
Related Content

I thought of the flamingos again when I heard that he had passed. I looked at the book for hours… and stayed with our journey recalling and soaking it all in again!

This portrait of him with that playful gaze of love. He had a way of seeing and feeling that he shares with us through his images and in them.

This article is part of the magazine issue dated May 11, 2026, called 'Khela Hobe? ' about Assembly Elections 2026 and how West Bengal may prove to be the toughest battleground for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aradhana Seth is a Filmmaker, visual artist and set designer

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs South Korea Live Score, Uber Cup Final: Kim Ga Eun Stuns Chen Yu Fei | CHN 1-2 KOR

  4. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  5. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  2. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  3. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

  4. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  5. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  2. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  3. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  4. In Photos: 45 Killed In South Africa As Bus Plunges From Bridge Into Ravine

  5. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign