Raghu Rai, The Merchant Of Images

It wasn’t in the distant past. The backdrop had snow-capped mountains and pillars. Hand-painted in shades of grey and white with touches of pink. A shoot where people were invited to sit in for a portrait as part of an ongoing project. ‘The Merchant of Images’ is in the genre of the old photo studios. Those that are now almost extinct. Raghu Rai, the incredible photographer and the pioneer of photojournalism in India, and conservation architect Gurmeet Sangha Rai came in and sat for a portrait. At ease as he always was... A sense of familiarity and warmth. A replay of some of that effortless time we spent some 20 years ago in Mexico when we worked together.