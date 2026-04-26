'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

Raghu Rai, Photographer of exhibition In Light of India , which was part of Hong Kong International Photo Festival 2014 held at ArtisTree, Taikoo Place. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom / SCMP

Raghu Rai, Photographer of exhibition In Light of India , which was part of Hong Kong International Photo Festival 2014 held at ArtisTree, Taikoo Place. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom / SCMP