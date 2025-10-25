Piyush Pandey: A Legacy of Inspiration in Advertising

Piyush was not just an advertising genius, he inspired generations of copywriters to rethink how they perceived Indian consumers. Traditionally, advertising was often centred around art directors as craftsmen (the era of cut and paste), while copywriters were seen as idea generators. Most writers hailed from elite institutions such as St Stephen’s-Delhi/Xavier’s-Bombay/Presidency-Calcutta, where a significant portion of these students were English-speaking and came from privileged or affluent backgrounds (this Jaipur small-town boy also went to St Stephen’s). In the advertising industry, the focus was on translating English-language thoughts and concepts into Hindi and other colloquial languages. This was also the era when India was still grappling with a socialist economy, and Indian advertising operated within this pre-digital landscape, before the arrival of the free market economy.