Piyush Pandey, Advertising Legend Behind India’s Iconic Campaigns, Dies At 70

Piyush Pandey, advertising veteran, dies at 70.
Crafted iconic Indian campaigns like Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.
Coined “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” for 2014 elections.
Veteran advertising professional Piyush Pandey passed away on Thursday, 23 October, morning at the age of 70. Known for reshaping Indian advertising, Pandey was instrumental in creating campaigns that resonated deeply with the country’s consumers.
For over four decades, Pandey was a central figure at Ogilvy India, where he helped transform advertisements from English-dominated messaging into narratives reflecting everyday Indian life and emotions, according to Business Standard. Recognisable by his trademark moustache, he understood the nuances of Indian audiences and used them to craft widely recognised campaigns.
Born in Jaipur, Pandey first engaged with advertising alongside his brother, Prasoon Pandey, lending their voices to radio jingles for household products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he explored multiple careers, including cricket, tea tasting, and construction. It was at Ogilvy that he established himself as a transformative figure in Indian advertising.
Entering the industry at 27, Pandey challenged the prevailing English-centric approach, producing campaigns that connected directly with the public. His work for brands such as Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s “Egg” film, and Hutch’s pug advertisement left a lasting imprint on Indian popular culture, reported Business Standard.
Who was Piyush Pandey?
Pandey’s understanding of Indian audiences extended beyond commercial advertising. That philosophy influenced everything from biscuit campaigns to political messaging. Notably, he wrote the slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, which became a widely recognised political catchphrase, demonstrating his ability to capture public sentiment.
(With inputs from Business Standard)