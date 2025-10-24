Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

On the morning of October 23, 2025, the Indian advertising world woke up to a silence that seemed almost impossible to bear. Piyush Pandey, the man whose campaigns had entered the rhythm of Indian life with a familiarity that was almost intimate, passed away at the age of 70. For decades, he had been more than a creative director or an executive chairman of Ogilvy & Mather India; he was a chronicler of the Indian psyche, a poet disguised as an adman, and a mentor who never let the hard metrics of the industry obscure the human heart.