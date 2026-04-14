Ambedkar Jayanti: Citizens Pay Glowing Tributes To Architect Of The Constitution
To commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, people across the nation gathered in large numbers to pay tributes to B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and a champion of social justice and equality. The day marks his birth anniversary and is observed with reverence across the country. From Mumbai, to Rajkot, Bengaluru to Chennai, citizens offered floral tributes, lit candles, and remembered his lifelong efforts to fight discrimination and uplift the underprivileged.
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