Ambedkar Jayanti: Citizens Pay Glowing Tributes To Architect Of The Constitution

To commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, people across the nation gathered in large numbers to pay tributes to B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and a champion of social justice and equality. The day marks his birth anniversary and is observed with reverence across the country. From Mumbai, to Rajkot, Bengaluru to Chennai, citizens offered floral tributes, lit candles, and remembered his lifelong efforts to fight discrimination and uplift the underprivileged.

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'Ambedkar Jayanti' in Mumbai
Sujat Ambedkar, great-grandson of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, pays tribute at Chaitya Bhoomi on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary in Mumbai. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
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Ambedkar Jayanti in Mumbai
People pay tribute to the bust of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, at Chaityabhoomi, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
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2/11
Ambedkar Jayanti in Rajkot
Followers of Dr BR Ambedkar take out a procession on the occasion of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, in Rajkot, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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3/11
Ambedkar Jayanti in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pay tributes during celebrations marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar at Bharat Jodo Bhavan, in Bengaluru. | Photo: CMO via PTI
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4/11
TVK chief Vijay pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Chennai. | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ/X via PTI
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5/11
Hemant Soren pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Ranchi. | Photo: PTI
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6/11
Delhi Speaker Gupta pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta in a photograph during the tribute paying ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, at the Delhi Assembly premises, in New Delhi. | Photo: @DelhiAssembly/X via PTI
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7/11
TN CM Stalin pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar during campaign in Vellore
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin in a photograph as he pays tribute to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, during the CM’s morning walk as part of his election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, in Vellore district. | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
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8/11
Tribute to Dr Ambedkar in Gaya
Buddhist monks offer a garland to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, at Bodh Gaya, in Gayaji district, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
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9/11
PM Modi pays tribute Dr Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, at Prerna Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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10/11
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, at Lok Bhavan, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. | Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI
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11/11
BSP supremo Mayawati pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar
BSP supremo Mayawati pays floral tribute to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, observed as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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