Rishikanta Singh Ruled Out, India To Have No Male Weightlifter At Asian Games

Rishikanta Singh ruled out of Asian Games due to knee injury
The Commonwealth silver medallist was India's lone male weightlifter in the squad
India will now have four female weightlifters at the continental event
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rishikanta Singh has been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games due to a knee injury, dealing a blow to India's weightlifting contingent.
The 60kg lifter, who is the lone male weightlifter in India's Asian Games squad, sustained the injury a week before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July. Despite the setback, Rishikanta went on to compete at the event and secured a silver medal.
However, the Manipuri lifter has now been advised to undergo a month-long rehabilitation programme after being assessed for his knee injury.
"We were hoping that he recovers before the Asian Games but that wasn't to be. He was assessed following which he has been advised rehab for a month," a source in the Indian Weightlifting Federation told PTI.
With Rishikanta's withdrawal, India's weightlifting team at the Asian Games will comprise four female lifters.
Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will compete in the 49kg category, while Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Nirupama Devi (61kg) and Harjinder Kaur (69kg) complete the Indian squad.