Vinesh Phogat Denied Interim Relief by Delhi High Court In WFI Selection Row

The Delhi High Court refused to grant Vinesh Phogat interim relief.
The court’s central concern was fairness and uniformity in the selection process.
Phogat had argued that her absence from some of the required competitions was linked to pregnancy.
Vinesh Phogat's hope to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, starting on September 14, has taken a major hit after the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to grant the wrestler interim relief in the selection trials.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the eligibility criteria could not be just relaxed for the petitioner, Vinesh, as this would open a Pandora's box, and other athletes with the same issue would come to the court.
The World Championships will take place in Kazakhstan's Astana from October 24 to November 1.
“The interest of the country in ensuring that its representatives are selected through a fair, uniform and performance-based process is of paramount importance. At this interim stage, therefore, this Court is of the view that the eligibility criteria applicable to all athletes ought not to be relaxed in favour of the petitioner alone, particularly when such relaxation may have consequences for other similarly situated athletes who are not before this Court,” the Court observed.
Phogat's Appeal
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) released a circular on September 7, according to which a wrestler had to participate in specified competitions during 2025 and 2026 to be eligible for selection trials. Phogat filed the petition in the High Court, seeking relief regarding these very criteria.
She argued that her absence from some of those events was due to pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery.
She also said she had been prevented from participating in the Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Gonda after the WFI issued a show-cause notice declaring her ineligible.
Rules For All Athletes
Sharma said WFI’s latest eligibility rules applied to all athletes and were not aimed specifically at Phogat. The Bench also said it would need to take her absence for maternity reasons into account when examining the policy’s validity.
The Court referred to Phogat’s earlier appearance at the Asian Games Selection Trials in May, when the High Court’s Division Bench had allowed her to compete. She wrestled in the 53 kg class and reached the semi-final. She was not chosen for the Asian Games.
The Court also recorded that a later show-cause notice tied to alleged misconduct during those trials is still pending.
“Permitting the petitioner to participate by granting her a special dispensation, therefore, would not only be unfair to other athletes across the country who may have a similar grievance against the policy but are not before this Court, but would also have the effect of opening a Pandora’s box, with other athletes seeking similar exceptions from the prescribed eligibility criteria. Such a direction, at this stage, cannot be issued without first examining and adjudicating upon the validity of the policy itself,” the Court ruled.
Maternity Should Be Considered
The Court orally remarked that develop guidelines to enable female athletes returning after maternity leave to participateity leave.
Justice Sharma had orally remarked that a balance must be struck between the interests of the country and the athlete.