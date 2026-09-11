Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Dropped From The Asian Games Squad After Missing Qualification Mark

Annu Rani’s bid to defend her Asian Games javelin title has suffered a major setback after she missed the qualification standard.
The Athletics Federation of India had already made it clear that there would be no relaxation.
Her 57.50m throw was her final opportunity to achieve the benchmark, leaving her just 12 centimetres short of the mark.
The Indian javelin thrower, Annu Rani, will not be able to defend her gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, as she has lost her place in the squad. According to a Times of India report, the Athletics Federation of India is in no mood to provide any relaxation to any athlete, and only players with qualifying marks would be kept in the squad.
The Asian Games 2022 champion could not achieve the qualifying mark of 57.62 metres. She fell short by just 12 centimetres, competing in the Indian Athletics Final Series at the JLN stadium on Thursday.
Asian Games-bound athletes assessed their form, fitness and injury status, while seeking a final opportunity to attain the qualifying mark in the competition.
Wins the Gold
However, Annu was still able to win the gold medal with a throw of 57.50 metres. The Asian Games qualifying mark for the Women's Javelin Throw was 57.62 metres.
The report further claimed that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had made it clear to athletes before the event that the qualification benchmark had to be met.
“Anyone who has not achieved the qualification standard will not be sent to the Asian Games. That was the AFI’s clear position. So, if Annu Rani has not qualified, she will not go.
Those who have not achieved the mark will not be part of the contingent,” AFI planning committee chairman Lalit K Bhanot told TOI.