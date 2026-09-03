Who Will Replace Neeraj Chopra In India’s Asian Games 2026 Athletics Squad?

Yashvir Singh replaces injured Neeraj Chopra in India’s 77-member athletics team for the Asian Games 2026
Abhishek Pal and Tejas Shirse dropped, with Pal facing a NADA doping notice and Shirse dealing with an injury
Avinash Sable seeks a 5000m entry, while Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary are set to compete in three events each
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Yashvir Singh has been named as Neeraj Chopra’s replacement in India’s athletics team for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced a 77-member track and field squad for the September 19 to October 4 continental event, with Yashvir stepping into the team after Chopra was ruled out with an injury.
The final squad has also seen changes to the team earlier approved by the Sports Ministry, with long-distance runner Abhishek Pal and 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse omitted.
Pal was dropped after being served a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) over an alleged doping violation. His sample was reportedly found to contain a female fertility drug, although officials said the substance was detected below the threshold level.
Shirse, meanwhile, has been left out after suffering an injury during the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. An AFI source said the federation had asked the hurdler to provide an update on his fitness in writing, but he has not done so yet.
The Sports Ministry had initially approved a 73-member athletics team, before six additional athletes were added on Wednesday. The additions were 200m runner Harita Bhadra, quarter-miler Kiran Pahal, pole vaulter Sindhushree G, triple jumper I Asha Ilango, discus thrower Sanya Yadav and hammer thrower Praveen Kumar.
With Pal and Shirse subsequently removed from the original list, and the six additions included, the final athletics contingent stands at 77.
AFI seeks additional event for Avinash Sable
The AFI has also requested the Asian Games organisers to allow Avinash Sable to compete in the men’s 5000m in addition to his confirmed 3000m steeplechase event.
Sable, a double medallist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and silver in the 5000m. However, he has competed only once this season after undergoing ACL surgery last year.
The 30-year-old will have to achieve the AFI’s qualification mark in the 5000m at the Indian Athletics Series Finals in New Delhi on September 10. He will also require clearance from the Asian Games organisers to enter the event.
The Delhi meet will be a prize-money competition, with most of India’s Asian Games-bound athletes expected to participate.
Gulveer Singh, Parul Chaudhary set for three events
Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary are both set to compete in three events each at the Asian Games.
Gulveer will contest the men’s 10,000m, 5000m and 1500m, while Parul is entered in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and 1500m.
With Chopra unavailable, Yashvir Singh will now carry India’s javelin throw hopes at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.