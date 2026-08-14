Column | Lone Man Standing: Where Will The Next Worldbeater Come From in Track and Field After Neeraj Chopra

There are a number of other young pretenders to the throne, but it’s the phenomenal consistency of Chopra which makes him get the job done even on a bad day in office. Take the case of Sachin Yadav, who shook up the athletics fraternity with a heave of 86.27 metres to finish an impressive fourth at the last Worlds, but failed to make the cut for Glasgow this time. In the 2023 Worlds in Budapest, where Chopra became the champion, the duo of Kishore Jena and D. P. Manu were also in the final to make it an Indian threesome with Jena finishing fifth (84.77 metres) and Manu sixth (84.14). Both still continue to be funded by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), but truth be told, have not been able to rise to the occasion ever since.