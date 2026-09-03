Aryna Sabalenka Charges Into US Open Third Round With Dominant Win; Minaur, Badosa Overcome Scheduling Woes

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Grand Slam debutante Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes to enter the US Open third round
Alex de Minaur, Paula Badosa, and Bu Yunchaokete overcame scheduling disruptions and court shifts to complete victories
Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, and Karolina Muchova were among the prominent seeded players to advance
Aryna Sabalenka quickly silenced recent doubts. Entering the tournament under pressure to protect her world No. 1 spot, she delivered a dominant Wednesday night performance that revived her push for three consecutive U.S. Open titles.
The top-seeded Sabalenka overwhelmed Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes, making a power-hitting statement that suggested her recent problems may be behind her. Another rainy afternoon in New York also slowed the tournament, with play on outside courts suspended for a time and action continuing only under the roofs in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Sabalenka’s Strong Response
Sabalenka won 15 of 16 points on first serve in the opening set and finished 21 for 28 on serve in the match. Iatcenko was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament, but Sabalenka gave her little room to settle.
“Happy with the level I played today, happy with the focus and happy to be through this match,” Sabalenka said.
History beckons for the top seed. A third consecutive Flushing Meadows crown would match the run Serena Williams achieved between 2012 and 2014, coming after Sabalenka exited in the fourth round across her previous three events. Even lifting the trophy will not guarantee she retains her world No. 1 spot without outside results going her way.
“I think I struggled a little bit in the middle of the season. Once again, I’m not going to defend myself or explain why, what happened, but I’m happy with my level,” Sabalenka said. “I can definitely say that mentally I’m way stronger than I was in the middle of the season, and physically I also feel stronger. So I feel like I’m on my level of play.”
Rain-Delayed Schedule
The U.S. Open switched to a Sunday start last year, spreading the first round over the first three days. Wednesday would have been the second round if the weather had cooperated. Instead, rain extended the first round into a fourth day, and a number of players had still finished only one match.
Alex de Minaur was one of those affected. The No. 6 seed from Australia said his match was moved twice before he finally started on Court 11 and beat Italy’s Andrea Guerrieri 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
“It’s been a couple tough days. But I mean, these tournaments, it's all about adapting and that’s the name of the game,” de Minaur said. “There’s too much to play for to let something like this affect you.”
Paula Badosa also had to wait for her resumption against Daria Kasatkina, which was halted Tuesday with Badosa one game from victory and a second-round meeting with No. 4 Coco Gauff. She finished off her 6-1, 6-4 win on Wednesday.
“I didn’t know if I was going to play just two points or six, or I don’t know how much, how many I play or one more set,” Badosa said. “So I knew that if I was winning this match, I’m playing the next day. So, yeah, it was everything a bit different. I was very nervous that I even couldn’t eat, so a lot of different stuff I did today, but sometimes it is how it is, and I tried to play with the things I had there.”
No. 12 Rafael Jodar, the 19-year-old from Spain who came in after a strong summer, saw his first-round match finally completed and lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 to Bu Yunchaokete of China.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because I was waiting a lot yesterday and today as well, but it is what it is,” Jodar said. “We cannot control the rain, so it’s difficult for both players.”
Other Results
Jessica Pegula wrapped it up fast, beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-1 in 56 minutes under the roof on Ashe. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, had beaten Venus Williams in her first match.
“To be out of there in under an hour, it doesn’t always happen,” Pegula said. “So I think I’m just going to take that one and run, I guess, until the next round.”
Ben Shelton, the No. 8 seed, beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5. No. 7 Daniil Medvedev also advanced, beating Sebastian Gorzny 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 after a brief interruption when he protested the chair umpire’s call to replay a point because two birds were sitting on the net. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz followed Sabalenka on Ashe.
Elsewhere, Alex Michelsen upset fellow American Brandon Nakashima, the No. 16 seed, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. No. 7 Karolina Muchova, the Wimbledon runner-up, beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-0 to reach the third round. No. 11 Marta Kostyuk beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-1, 7-5. No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez set up a meeting with Pegula in a clash of past U.S. Open runners-up, with the winner to face either No. 16 Sorana Cirstea or No. 19 Jasmine Paolini.