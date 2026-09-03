Aryna Sabalenka Charges Into US Open Third Round With Dominant Win; Minaur, Badosa Overcome Scheduling Woes

“I didn’t know if I was going to play just two points or six, or I don’t know how much, how many I play or one more set,” Badosa said. “So I knew that if I was winning this match, I’m playing the next day. So, yeah, it was everything a bit different. I was very nervous that I even couldn’t eat, so a lot of different stuff I did today, but sometimes it is how it is, and I tried to play with the things I had there.”