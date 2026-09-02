Why India Will Directly Play In Asian Games 2026 Cricket Quarterfinals: Format Explained

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 2 September 2026 4:26 pm

India will begin their Asian Games 2026 title defence from the quarter-finals, with the men earning direct entry through seeding and the women starting there by format. India and Pakistan can meet only in the medal stage. Shreyas Iyer and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 2 September 2026 4:26 pm

Shreyas Iyer and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India’s title defence in men’s and women’s cricket. File Photo