In Photos: Syria Showcases Excesses Of Assad Regime During Damascus International Fair

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Syria is showcasing photographs and exhibits documenting the alleged excesses and abuses of the Assad regime at the Damascus International Fair. The displays offer visitors a visual account of the country’s recent history, highlighting repression, human rights violations and the experiences of those affected during Bashar al-Assad’s rule

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Damascus fair prison exhibit photos
Visitors view a recreation of a cell at Military Security Branch 248 containing original items from the facility, at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair about prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Saydnaya prison aerial view photos
Visitors view prison cell doors displayed beneath an aerial photograph of Syria's Saydnaya prison at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items from prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Photos Syria Assad era prisons
Visitors view photographs of Syria's Saydnaya prison displayed at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items and images from prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Assad era prisons exhibition
Prosthetic limbs found at Syria's prisons are displayed at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items from prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Syrian regime prison torture devices
Visitors view a chair presented as having been used to torture detainees at Syria's Saydnaya prison at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items from prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Military Security Branch 248 cell reconstruction
A visitor photographs clothes found at prisons and displayed at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items from prisons during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Damascus International Fair 2026
Visitors browse a display of artwork and handicrafts said to have been made by inmates currently held in Syrian prisons at the 63rd Damascus International Fair on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Syria prison artifacts gallery
Handcuffs and other restraints are displayed at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair featuring items from Syrian prisons and security branches during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Syria Interior Ministry pavilion exhibit
A boy salutes from the cockpit of an aircraft on display at the 63rd Damascus International Fair in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Damascus International Fair
Visitors walk past Syrian police uniforms on display at the 63rd Damascus International Fair on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Mezzeh Military Prison Damascus
A woman becomes emotional while viewing a display using original items from Syria's Saydnaya prison to recreate a cell as it appeared during the rule of former President Bashar Assad at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
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Syrian detainees handmade items exhibition
A visitor photographs a display using original items from Military Security Branch 248 to recreate a cell as it appeared during the rule of former President Bashar Assad at "When the Walls Speak," an exhibit at the Damascus International Fair in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed

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