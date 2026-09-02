In Photos: Syria Showcases Excesses Of Assad Regime During Damascus International Fair

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Syria is showcasing photographs and exhibits documenting the alleged excesses and abuses of the Assad regime at the Damascus International Fair. The displays offer visitors a visual account of the country’s recent history, highlighting repression, human rights violations and the experiences of those affected during Bashar al-Assad’s rule
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