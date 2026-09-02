'Unforeseen Escalation': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens in West Asia After Strikes On Iran

US warns citizens in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance.
Advisory flags possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
Washington says Iran-aligned groups may target American interests and institutions.
The United States has issued a security advisory for its citizens amid the “unforeseen escalation “ in the West Asia, urging them to remain vigilant amid concerns over a possible escalation in regional tensions.
The advisory came after the US strikes on Iranian targets opened a fresh phase of hostilities. The US Department of State cautioned Americans about potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the department said in its advisory.
It advised US citizens living in the region to exercise heightened caution and closely follow updates from airports and airlines.
“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Americans travelling to and from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the advisory said.
Washington also warned that Iran and Iran-aligned groups could target American interests abroad, including places associated with US citizens.
“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” it added.
The warning followed an announcement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday, September 1, that American forces had completed a series of strikes against Iranian military targets.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted facilities and assets belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These included air-defence installations, radar and communication systems, maritime assets, facilities and mine-laying capabilities.
US President Donald Trump warned if Iran retaliates, “they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings.”