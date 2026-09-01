‘We’re Going To Hit Them Hard’: Trump Threatens Iran As US Strikes, Retaliation Rock Middle East

Trump And Treasury

Bessent vowed to keep a pressure campaign aimed at hobbling Tehran's economy. Trump attacked Iranian leadership on Truth Social on 31 August and said the country should be tried for war crimes. "Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country. The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead," he wrote.