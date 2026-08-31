Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes On US Positions In UAE, Jordan

Sidharth Singh
Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Tehran said its forces launched drone and missile strikes against US military positions in the Gulf and Jordan after Washington attacked Iranian targets on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

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A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. Photo: Altaf Qadri; AP
Summary of this article

  • Iran said it launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes against US military positions in the UAE and Jordan

  • Tehran said the attacks followed a US strike on Iranian military targets on Larak Island

  • Iranian officials framed the strikes as retaliation, while details of the US operation remain unclear

Iran said it launched retaliatory attacks against US military positions in the UAE and Jordan after the United States struck Iranian military targets on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

State media reported that the Iranian Army targeted a US base in the UAE with drones, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile-and-drone operation against US bases in Jordan. The reports described the attacks as retaliation for the US strike on Larak Island.

The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. - | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
US Strikes Iran’s Larak Island: Why Did Washington Attack and How Has Tehran Responded?

By Outlook News Desk

Iran Targets US Positions

As per state media reports, the IRGC said it carried out a retaliatory missile-and-drone operation against US bases in Jordan, the Iranian Army also targeted a US base in the UAE with drones.

Iran's IRGC said the United States had attacked Larak Island, killing and wounding Iranian military personnel and civilians, and vowed to retaliate.

The IRGC described the attack as aggression and said those responsible would face consequences.

Details of the US justification for the Larak operation are not established in the Iranian sources cited here. A separate US government source would be needed to establish Washington's stated reason for the attack.

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The destroyed building of Shajareh-ye Tayyibe Primary School is seen after a US-Israel strike in Minab that killed 185 people, including dozens of students and teachers, most of them children in Hormozgan, Iran. - | Photo: IMAGO/Hassan Ghaedi
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By Sidharth Singh

Pezeshkian Vows Retaliation

Iranian leaders have framed the reported attacks as a response to US military action.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would respond decisively to aggression and would not remain passive in the face of attacks.

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