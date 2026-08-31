Navone Stuns Djokovic In Five-Set Thriller To Send Him Crashing Out Of US Open

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Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title ended with a stunning first-round defeat at the US Open as Argentina’s Mariano Navone prevailed 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-hour, 36-minute battle saw Djokovic recover after losing the opening set and move ahead 2-1, but his physical struggles eventually proved decisive. The 39-year-old vomited during the match and battled cramping, back and shoulder problems, while his serve and movement deteriorated as the contest progressed. Navone, ranked 49th in the world, stayed composed despite letting Djokovic back into the match and capitalised on the Serbian’s fading energy. After taking the fourth set 6-2, the Argentine raced through the decider 6-1 to secure the biggest victory of his career.

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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 tennis highlights
Mariano Navone, of Argentina, celebrates after he defeated Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 tennis
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, embraces Mariano Navone, of Argentina, after Navone won their match during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, gestures to the crowd after he lost to Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Mariano Navone US Open 2026 tennis vs Novak Djokovic
Mariano Navone, of Argentina, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 - Tara Djokovic
Tara Djokovic, center, reacts as her dad, Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, competes against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 tennis highlights-Coaches of Mariano Navone
Coaches of Mariano Navone, of Argentina, watch him compete against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, runs as he competes against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone
Mariano Navone, of Argentina, returns the ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Novak Djokovic Vs Mariano Navone US Open 2026 tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Mariano Navone, of Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

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