Navone Stuns Djokovic In Five-Set Thriller To Send Him Crashing Out Of US Open

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 12:59 pm

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title ended with a stunning first-round defeat at the US Open as Argentina’s Mariano Navone prevailed 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-hour, 36-minute battle saw Djokovic recover after losing the opening set and move ahead 2-1, but his physical struggles eventually proved decisive. The 39-year-old vomited during the match and battled cramping, back and shoulder problems, while his serve and movement deteriorated as the contest progressed. Navone, ranked 49th in the world, stayed composed despite letting Djokovic back into the match and capitalised on the Serbian’s fading energy. After taking the fourth set 6-2, the Argentine raced through the decider 6-1 to secure the biggest victory of his career.