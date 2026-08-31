Deepti Sharma Creates History, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is: Check Record

Deepti Sharma marked her 150th T20I with a stunning 3/0 spell, becoming women’s T20Is’ highest wicket-taker with 171 scalps
Deepti struck three times as India bowled Thailand out for 65, securing a commanding 94-run victory in their opener
The Indian all-rounder surpassed Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong to claim the record for most wickets in women’s T20I cricket
Deepti Sharma stamped her authority in women’s T20I on Sunday when India took on Thailand in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign opener. Playing her 150th T20I for India, she not only produced sensational figures of 3/0 in just 1.1 overs, but also became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 171 scalps.
Deepti began her carnage by trapping Naomi Hamilton in front off the very first ball of the ninth over as Thailand chased 160. A couple of deliveries later, she dismissed Nannaphat Chaihan for a two-ball duck. After registering a double wicket maiden, she returned in the 17th over to a three-wicket haul, dismissing Nannapat Koncharoenkai on the first ball.
Deepti’s excellence and a commendable performance from Nandini Sharma (3/18) helped India bundle out Thailand for 65 in the chase of 160 and win the game by 94 runs.
As Deepti became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is, she surpassed Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong to achieve the feat. The ace all-rounder also became the first Indian cricketer to bag three or more wickets without conceding a single run in a Women’s T20I.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|India
|150
|171
|Thipatcha Putthawong (THAI) (
|Thailand
|109
|170
|Henriette Ishimwe (RWA)
|Rwanda
|134
|164
|Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
|England
|113
|154
|Kary Chan (HK)
|Hong Kong
|115
|153
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was all praise for her teammate who made a match-winning contribution to India’s campaign in the opening game of the continental tournament.
“Deepti is somebody who has got a lot of experience, a lot of wickets behind her, and today also she used her experience,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.
Deepti called it a ‘proud moment’, but asserted that her focus remains on improving her bowling and contributing to the team.
“More than 150 wickets, it's a proud feeling to wear the Indian jersey with the Indian logo. It's about doing the right things as an Indian player,” she said the official broadcaster. “I don't think about who I'm going to play against. I focus on how I can keep getting better and help my bowling unit.”
She also credited the Centre of Excellence camp for boosting India's confidence ahead of their Asia Cup campaign.
“The camp at the Centre of Excellence gave us a lot of confidence, and we're looking forward to winning the Asia Cup.”
India will now face Hong Kong, China in the their next fixture on Thursday (September 3) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.