The Gulf's Fragile Thaw: Why The UAE-Iran Relationship Has Suddenly Unravelled

The legal framework governing the Strait is set out in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Article 38 establishes a right of transit passage through straits used for international navigation, while Article 44 says states bordering such straits shall not hamper transit passage and that there shall be no suspension of it. Separately, the International Maritime Organization has warned that the security situation has become so volatile that "safe passage cannot be considered to exist". The IMO's warning describes the operational danger facing shipping; it does not itself determine the legal status of transit-passage rights under UNCLOS.