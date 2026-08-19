US Gains Ground In Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Loses Control Over Key Shipping Route

In the Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says, there was one confirmed attack in the reporting period. IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted (beyond the confirmed reports). These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers or nil tankers transiting in both directions. There remained a continued risk of drifting or uncharted mines in and near the TSS, with mine danger areas still active.