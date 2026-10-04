Three Lions Roar In Rijeka: England Hand Croatia Historic 7-0 Defeat In UEFA Nations League 2026-27

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 October 2026 4:13 pm

In a stunning display of attacking football at the Stadion HNK Rijeka, Thomas Tuchel's England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League. The fixture delivered an unforgettable night for the Three Lions while plunging the hosts into their heaviest defeat in national team history.England seized control early when Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 8th minute, extending his remarkable scoring run in away fixtures for his country. Jude Bellingham orchestrated much of the midfield dominance, setting up goals and adding one himself in the 21st minute. Further strikes from Anthony Gordon and a clinical close-range finish by Bukayo Saka on the stroke of half-time left England comfortably ahead 4-0 at the break. The second half brought no relief as Kane added his second of the night in the 53rd minute before Saka struck again to make it six. Substitute Morgan Rogers put the final gloss on the scoreline in the 87th minute, rounding off a comprehensive 7-0 masterclass.