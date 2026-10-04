Three Lions Roar In Rijeka: England Hand Croatia Historic 7-0 Defeat In UEFA Nations League 2026-27

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

In a stunning display of attacking football at the Stadion HNK Rijeka, Thomas Tuchel's England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League. The fixture delivered an unforgettable night for the Three Lions while plunging the hosts into their heaviest defeat in national team history.England seized control early when Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 8th minute, extending his remarkable scoring run in away fixtures for his country. Jude Bellingham orchestrated much of the midfield dominance, setting up goals and adding one himself in the 21st minute. Further strikes from Anthony Gordon and a clinical close-range finish by Bukayo Saka on the stroke of half-time left England comfortably ahead 4-0 at the break. The second half brought no relief as Kane added his second of the night in the 53rd minute before Saka struck again to make it six. Substitute Morgan Rogers put the final gloss on the scoreline in the 87th minute, rounding off a comprehensive 7-0 masterclass.

image Prefer on Google
Croatia vs England UEFA Nations League football highlights
England's Bukayo Saka, right, scores during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
1/11
Croatia England Nations League
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol hugs England's Jude Bellingham after the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
2/11
England vs Croatia Nations League goals
England's Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane react after Saka scored his side's sixth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
3/11
Croatia biggest football defeat history
England's Jude Bellingham reacts after a goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
4/11
Thomas Tuchel England vs Croatia tactics
England players react after sixth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
5/11
Jude Bellingham masterclass Croatia
England's Jude Bellingham passes the ball by Croatia's Nikola Vlasic during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
6/11
Bukayo Saka goals vs Croatia
England playeres react after fifth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
7/11
Harry Kane brace vs Croatia
England's Harry Kane, left, and Marc Guehi reacts after the fifth goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
8/11
Anthony Gordon Nations League goal
England's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring thrid goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
9/11
Morgan Rogers first England goal
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol clears the ball in front of England's Alex Scottduring the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
10/11
England vs Croatia Wembley
England's Anthony Gordon scores his side's third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
11/11
England vs Croatia soccer
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and England in Rijeka, Croatia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories