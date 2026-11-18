New Zealand captain Tom Latham joked about his team staying up all night playing the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI
While admitting he isn't a gamer himself, Latham emphasized his full trust in his squad's professionalism
Ravindra later confirmed he had already discussed the game's midnight launch
Ahead of the series-opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand captain Tom Latham shared a lighthearted moment with the media regarding the midnight release of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 18, 2026.
With New Zealand among the first countries globally to get the game on the eve of the match, Latham joked that teammate Rachin Ravindra, nicknamed "Ratch", had been placed under a curfew to keep him from pulling an all-nighter in Vice City.
While distancing himself from the hype by noting, "Well, I'm not a gamer," Latham expressed full confidence in his players' professionalism, stating he would "certainly trust guys to prepare the best they can for the next couple of days." Ravindra later confirmed that he had discussed the release with head coach Rob Walter and agreed to keep sensible hours before taking the field.
Seam-Heavy Line-ups And WTC Stakes
Shifting focus to match tactics, Latham unveiled a four-pronged pace attack tailored for the seam-friendly Basin Reserve surface, featuring a returning Kyle Jamieson alongside Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith. Shubman Gill's Indian side has mirrored that aggressive strategy, naming four specialist fast bowlers of their own in anticipation of consistent seam movement.
Beyond the immediate contest, Latham highlighted the broader World Test Championship (WTC) implications. Emphasizing a disciplined mindset, he noted that New Zealand's goal is to focus on controllables to "give ourselves a chance of being in the race for those top two positions come March."
This two-match rubber marks the first Test meeting between the nations since New Zealand's historic 3-0 series sweep in India in 2024. Following the Wellington opener on November 19, the teams will travel to Christchurch for the second Test starting November 27, kicking off a grueling schedule of six Tests in seven weeks for Latham's squad.