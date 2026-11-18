Fourth-placed India start a crucial two-Test series in New Zealand, aiming to end a Test win drought in the country
Second-placed New Zealand hold a dominant edge at home
Following a rocky cycle marred by a historic 408-run home loss to South Africa, India face an unforgiving World Test Championship equation
India begin a two-Test series in New Zealand on November 18, Thursday at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, with their World Test Championship final hopes on the line.
India are fourth in the 2025-27 standings on a points percentage of 51.52, while New Zealand sit at 72.22 after winning four of their six Tests. The Black Caps have the advantage of home conditions. They have won their last six Tests against India, and India’s last Test win in the country came in March 2009.
India Qualification Scenario For World Test Championship 2025-27
India’s cycle has been uneven. A 2-2 draw in England and a 2-0 home win over West Indies were followed by a 2-0 home series loss to South Africa. That included a 408-run defeat in Guwahati, the heaviest in India’s Test history. A 1-0 win in Sri Lanka in August steadied things, but the final Test in Colombo was drawn, leaving India with five wins, four defeats and two draws from 11 Tests.
The equation is now unforgiving. India have seven Tests left: the two against New Zealand, then a five-Test home series against Australia.
A 2-0 sweep would lift India to about 59 per cent. Four wins from five against Australia would then take them to roughly 65 per cent, and a clean sweep would take them to 70.37.
A 1-1 split leaves India on about 51 per cent. Even five home wins against Australia would cap them at around 65 per cent.
A 1-0 win with a draw takes them to about 54 per cent.
A 0-2 defeat would cut them to around 44 per cent. Even a 5-0 sweep of Australia would then reach only 59 per cent, which would effectively end their hopes.
In short, two wins in New Zealand keep India’s destiny in their own hands. A split makes the Australia series close to must-win by a wide margin, and a double defeat all but ends the campaign.
There are reasons for optimism. Rishabh Pant is back from injury, and India are planning a four-pacer attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand are without lead spinner Mitchell Santner, who fractured a finger in the ODI series
India have lost both of their Test series against New Zealand since 2020, so they cannot take anything for granted in Wellington.