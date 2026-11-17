N Srinivasan credited Dhoni's trust and leadership, recalling how he brought him to CSK in 2008
Rupa Gurunath highlighted Dhoni's invaluable contribution and his importance in mentoring the next generation
KS Viswanathan praised Dhoni's connection with Chennai and described his legacy beyond trophies
MS Dhoni's association with Chennai Super Kings is entering a new chapter, but his importance to the five-time IPL champions remains unchanged. The franchise has appointed the former India captain as its Team Mentor from IPL 2027, ensuring that his experience and leadership will continue to guide the team.
Following the announcement, CSK owner N Srinivasan, owner Rupa Gurunath and Managing Director KS Viswanathan shared their thoughts on Dhoni's contribution to the franchise, his connection with Chennai and the legacy he has built over nearly two decades.
What CSK Owner N Srinivasan Said About MS Dhoni
N Srinivasan credited Dhoni's contribution to the franchise, recalling how he insisted on bringing the wicketkeeper-batter to Chennai in 2008. He described their relationship as one built on mutual trust and understanding.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said.
"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible,” he added.
"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."
He also reflected on his decision to bring Dhoni to the franchise, calling it the best decision he had taken. Srinivasan added that Dhoni's character, beyond his cricketing achievements, made him special to CSK.
What Rupa Gurunath and KS Viswanathan Said About Dhoni
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath described Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player and highlighted his importance in building the franchise from its inception. She also explained why his experience will be valuable in his new mentoring role.
“A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is,” Gurunath said.
“MS Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special. Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime.”
“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK,” she added.
Meanwhile, Managing Director KS Viswanathan spoke about Dhoni's emotional connection with Chennai, saying the city had embraced him as one of its own.
“What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan. But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own,” Viswanathan said.
"When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy. While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come,” he added.
Viswanathan also admitted that fans would miss seeing Dhoni in yellow on the field, but expressed happiness that he would continue guiding the players. His new role will allow CSK to benefit from his experience while preparing the next generation of Super Kings.