In Photos: Devotees Offer Sandhya Arghya On Chhath’s Third Day

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As the sun dipped towards the horizon, Chhath devotees stepped into rivers and gathered along their banks to offer Sandhya Arghya. From the Ganga in Patna and Kolkata to the Gomti in Lucknow and the Sangam in Prayagraj, the evening ritual brought crowds together in prayer. In Noida and Delhi, devotees assembled beside the Yamuna, where toxic foam covered the water.
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