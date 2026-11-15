In Photos: Devotees Offer Sandhya Arghya On Chhath’s Third Day

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Photo Webdesk
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As the sun dipped towards the horizon, Chhath devotees stepped into rivers and gathered along their banks to offer Sandhya Arghya. From the Ganga in Patna and Kolkata to the Gomti in Lucknow and the Sangam in Prayagraj, the evening ritual brought crowds together in prayer. In Noida and Delhi, devotees assembled beside the Yamuna, where toxic foam covered the water.

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Chhath Puja in Kalindi Kunj Delhi
A woman performs rituals amid toxic foam floating on the polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI /Karma Bhutia
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Chhath Puja in Patna
A woman performs rituals in the Ganga river during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja in Kolkata
A woman performs rituals on the banks of the River Ganga during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Chhath Puja in Kolkata
A woman performs rituals on the banks of the River Ganga during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Chhath Puja in Kolkata
People perform rituals on the banks of the River Ganga during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Chhath Puja in Kolkata
Women perform rituals on the banks of the River Ganga during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Chhath Puja in Sonitpur
A man arranges offerings at the Brahmaputra riverbank during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, at Tezpur in Sonitpur, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja in Sonitpur
A woman arranges offerings near the Brahmaputra riverbank during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, at Tezpur in Sonitpur, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja in Prayagraj
An aerial view of Sangam, on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja', in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja Akshara Singh
Actor Akshara Singh performs rituals on the banks of the River Ganga during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj
SDRF personnel row a boat amid toxic foam floating on the polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Chhath Puja in Ranchi
A devotee performs rituals amid toxic foam in the Subarnarekha River during the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in Ranchi, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Photo: PTI
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Chhath Puja in Noida
People gather along the Yamuna riverbank with toxic foam during the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival, in Noida, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chhath festival in Lucknow
Hindu devotees stand knee-deep in the Gomti River as they pray to the sun god during the Chhath festival in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Chhath Puja in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on the banks of the Gomti river during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Chhath Puja in Kolkata
A woman, with a child lying on a road, as part of a ritual to seek blessings during the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

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