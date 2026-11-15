‘Jai Chhathi Maiya’: PM Modi Greets Devotees On Chhath Sandhya Arghya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people observing Sandhya Arghya during Chhath Mahaparv.
In a post on X, he wished for social harmony and said the occasion should bring renewed awareness and vitality.
Sandhya Arghya is the third-day ritual, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun near rivers and other water bodies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people observing Sandhya Arghya, the evening offering to the setting Sun during Chhath Mahaparv.
In a post on X, Modi wrote: “Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens for the Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to worshipping nature, bring renewed awareness and vitality to everyone, and further strengthen harmony in society. May everyone’s life be illuminated by the grace of the Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya!”
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It begins with Nahay Khay, when devotees take a ritual bath and prepare a traditional meal of Arwa rice, chana dal and bottle gourd.
The second day, Kharna, involves fasting from sunrise until sunset. Devotees break the fast after prayers with offerings that commonly include jaggery-based kheer and roti, then begin a demanding fast of around 36 hours without food or water.
On the third day, devotees gather near rivers and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. The festival ends the following morning with Usha Arghya, when prayers are offered to the rising Sun. Devotees then perform Parana, bringing the fast to a close. The rituals express gratitude and devotion, with families seeking blessings for health and prosperity.