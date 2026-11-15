'TMC Govt Considered Only Muslims As A Minority': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused the previous TMC government of treating Muslims as the only religious minority.
Speaking at Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata, he said Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains also belong to minority communities.
Adhikari called Sikhs “the truest patriots” and joined a procession organised by the community in Burrabazar.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of treating Muslims as the only religious minority in the state, saying Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains are also minority communities.
Adhikari made the remarks during a visit to Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Burrabazar, Kolkata’s trading hub. He greeted members of the Sikh community and joined a procession organised in the area, PTI reported.
Sikhs, Buddhists And Jains Are Also Minorities
Speaking to reporters after meeting the community, Adhikari said the term “minority” should not be associated with only one religious group.
“Minority does not mean a particular community. Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains are also (religious) minorities. The previous TMC government considered only Muslims as a minority,” he said.
Adhikari also praised the Sikh community, calling its members “the truest patriots”.
The chief minister has previously accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of appeasing Muslims to secure electoral support. His latest remarks came during the gurdwara visit, where he stressed that other religious communities should also be recognised as minorities.
His claim about the previous government was not independently substantiated in the information provided.