Attack On Nehru 60 Years After Death Testament To His Commitment To India: Priyanka

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says sustained criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru decades after his death underscores his lasting impact and dedication to building India

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, calling him a revolutionary, visionary, and builder.

  • She said continued attacks on Nehru more than 60 years after his death reflect his steadfast commitment to India.

  • She linked criticism of Nehru to forces seeking to undermine the Constitution and democracy.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying the fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy the Constitution and democracy more than 60 years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India.

Paying tributes to India's first Prime Minister, the Wayanad MP said Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder.

"The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India," she said on X

"May his love for our country guide us for always," she added.

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

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