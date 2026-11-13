From Nehru’s Midnight Speech To Modi’s Delimitation Push: Five Special Sessions That Shaped Parliament

The explainer examines five landmark parliamentary sittings: the 1947 Independence midnight session, the 1962 China war debate, the 2008 Manmohan Singh government’s confidence vote, the 2017 GST launch and the 2023 new Parliament and women’s reservation session.
The sessions reflected Parliament’s changing role in marking national milestones.
The Modi government’s reported plan to convene another special sitting to revive the delimitation package has renewed debate over women’s reservation.
The Narendra Modi government is reportedly considering convening another special sitting of Parliament to revive legislation linking delimitation with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The move follows the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill in April, exposing political and constitutional differences over the proposed redistribution of parliamentary seats.
Reports suggest the government is weighing a short session before the Winter Session to reconsider the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, alongside the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. No dates have been officially announced.
The proposal has revived questions about the political significance of special sessions. Governments have convened extraordinary sittings to mark national milestones, debate security crises, establish political legitimacy and push through major legislative changes.
From the midnight sitting that marked Independence to the confrontation over the India-US nuclear deal, the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the inauguration of the new Parliament building, these sessions have reflected the political priorities of their time.
From Independence To The China War
August 14–15, 1947: The midnight session of Independence
The most consequential midnight sitting in India’s parliamentary history took place on the night of August 14–15, 1947. The Constituent Assembly met in the Central Hall as British rule ended and India became independent.
Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his celebrated ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s history. The Assembly assumed the responsibilities of the legislature of independent India while continuing its work of framing the Constitution.
The sitting was not a special session of Parliament in the contemporary sense. The Constituent Assembly had the dual responsibility of drafting the Constitution and functioning as the legislature until the first general elections. Nevertheless, the midnight meeting established Parliament’s symbolic association with the birth of independent India.
November 8–9, 1962: The China war session
Fifteen years later, Parliament was summoned amid one of independent India’s gravest security crises. The 1962 war with China exposed weaknesses in military preparedness and triggered criticism of the government’s handling of the conflict.
The Winter Session was advanced following demands from Opposition leaders, including then Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for Parliament to convene and discuss the Chinese aggression. MPs questioned the government over military reverses, defence preparedness and its failure to anticipate the offensive.
Unlike the celebratory sitting of 1947, the 1962 session demonstrated Parliament’s role in holding the executive accountable during a national crisis. It brought questions of intelligence failures, diplomatic assessments and military readiness into legislative scrutiny.
Political Survival, Economic Reform And Institutional Change
July 21–22, 2008: Manmohan Singh’s confidence vote
The special sitting of July 2008 was driven by the survival of the government itself. The Left parties withdrew support to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) over the India-US civil nuclear agreement, leaving Prime Minister Manmohan Singh facing the prospect of losing his parliamentary majority.
The government sought a confidence vote, and the Lok Sabha convened on July 21 and 22. The UPA survived, securing 275 votes against 256. The support of the Samajwadi Party under Mulayam Singh ensured the result.
The proceedings were overshadowed by allegations of horse-trading. Three BJP MPs displayed bundles of cash in the Lok Sabha, claiming they had been offered money to abstain or support the government. The episode became known as the cash-for-votes scandal.
The vote was significant beyond the government’s immediate survival. It ensured that the nuclear agreement, a defining foreign policy initiative of the Manmohan Singh government, could proceed despite the withdrawal of Left support.
June 30, 2017: The midnight launch of GST
The next major midnight sitting came in 2017, when the Modi government convened Parliament to mark the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1.
GST replaced a complex system of central and state indirect taxes with a unified tax framework. Its implementation followed years of negotiations between the Centre and states, including under the previous UPA government. The Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, passed in 2016, had enabled the new tax regime.
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Modi jointly inaugurated GST during the midnight sitting. The government presented it as a landmark economic reform, drawing comparisons with the 1947 Independence sitting.
Several Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, boycotted the ceremony, arguing that the rollout was being turned into a political spectacle. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also stayed away.
September 18–22, 2023: The new Parliament and women’s reservation
The special session in September 2023 marked another institutional milestone. Proceedings began in the old Parliament building before shifting to the new building on September 19. The session also included a discussion on 75 years of India’s parliamentary journey.
Its most consequential legislative development was the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
However, implementation was linked to a future census and delimitation exercise, meaning the reservation would not take effect immediately. The session thus combined institutional symbolism with a major constitutional change, while leaving questions about the timing and implementation of women’s reservation unresolved.
Delimitation And The Politics Of Parliamentary Numbers
The proposed special sitting in 2026 could prove equally consequential, with its significance extending beyond the immediate legislation to the distribution of political representation.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, introduced in April, sought to facilitate women’s reservation by enabling an expansion of the Lok Sabha from its present strength of 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. It was introduced alongside the Delimitation Bill and legislation concerning Union Territories.
The constitutional amendment failed to secure the required special majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. The defeat exposed opposition to the proposed exercise, particularly among parties from southern states.
Their central concern is that delimitation based on population could increase the parliamentary weight of northern states relative to southern states, which have made greater progress in population control. The government has reportedly considered safeguards to preserve existing inter-state seat ratios while increasing the number of seats. However, no final formula has been established.
The history of special sessions shows that their significance has rarely been confined to the agenda. The 1947 sitting marked the birth of independent India; the 1962 session brought wartime accountability into Parliament; the 2008 vote determined the survival of a government; the 2017 sitting became a showcase for economic reform; and the 2023 session combined institutional change with a major constitutional measure.
If the government convenes another special sitting to revive the delimitation package, Parliament will once again become the arena for a debate extending beyond the immediate legislation. At stake will be not only the implementation of women’s reservation, but also the distribution of political representation between states and the federal balance underpinning India’s parliamentary democracy.