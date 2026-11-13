New Zealand crushed India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI, bowling them out for 89 while defending 334
Matt Henry claimed 6/27, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over
India suffered their second-biggest ODI defeat by runs and recorded their seventh-lowest total in the format
India suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in ODI cricket, going down by 244 runs against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday.
The visitors were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs while chasing 334, with Matt Henry producing a sensational six-wicket haul to dismantle the Indian batting line-up.
Henry finished with figures of 6/27, tearing through India's top order in a devastating opening over. The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India reeling at 0/3. It was a nightmare start from which the visitors never recovered.
Kyle Jamieson added to India's misery by removing Ruturaj Gaikwad for five. Playing his first ODI of the series after regular skipper Shubman Gill opted out to prepare for the upcoming Test series, Gaikwad failed to make an impact as India slumped to 9/4.
The visitors eventually folded for 89, narrowly avoiding their lowest-ever ODI total against New Zealand. That unwanted record remains 88, which India managed in Dambulla in 2010.
The 244-run defeat was India's second-biggest loss by runs in ODI cricket, while their total of 89 became their seventh-lowest score in the format. New Zealand, meanwhile, recorded their second-biggest victory margin in ODIs.
India's Second-Biggest Defeat In ODI Cricket
|TEAM
|MARGIN
|VENUE
|DATE
|Sri Lanka
|245 runs
|Sharjah
|October 29, 2000
|New Zealand
|244 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|November 13, 2026
|South Africa
|214 runs
|Wankhede
|October 25, 2015
|Australia
|208 runs
|Sydney
|February 8, 2004
|England
|202 runs
|Lord?s
|June 7, 1975
|New Zealand
|200 runs
|Dambulla
|August 10, 2010
|Pakistan
|180 runs
|The Oval
|June 18, 2017
|Australia
|162 runs
|Nottingham
|June 13, 1983
India's Sixth-Lowest Total In ODIs
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|54
|26.3
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|Lost
|63
|25.5
|Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|78
|24.1
|Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|Lost
|79
|34.2
|Pakistan
|Sialkot
|Lost
|88
|29.3
|New Zealand
|Dambulla
|Lost
|89
|26.4
|New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|Lost
|91
|29.1
|South Africa
|Durban
|Lost
New Zealand's Biggest Victory Margins In ODIs
|Defeat Margin
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|290 runs
|Ireland
|Aberdeen
|2008
|244 runs
|India
|Mount Maunganui
|2026
|210 runs
|USA
|The Oval (Champions Trophy)
|2004
|206 runs
|Australia
|Adelaide
|1986
|204 runs
|West Indies
|Christchurch
|2017
Will Young, Tim Seifert Set Up New Zealand's Big Total
Earlier, New Zealand posted 333 all out after being put in to bat, riding on a commanding century from Will Young. The right-hander struck 125 off 108 deliveries and shared an 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who contributed 58 off 48 balls.
The hosts built a formidable total, giving their bowlers plenty of runs to defend. Henry and Jamieson then made full use of the opportunity, reducing India to a top-order collapse before completing a crushing victory.
The result has reduced India's lead in the five-match series to 2-1, with one match remaining. The third ODI was washed out, meaning India still have the opportunity to seal the series, while New Zealand have kept their hopes of drawing it alive.