89 All-Out Vs New Zealand: Team India Suffer Their Second-Biggest Defeat In ODIs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:

New Zealand crushed India by 244 runs as Matt Henry claimed 6/27, triggering a historic batting collapse. Check the key stats from India's defeat

image Prefer on Google
ind vs nz 4th odi india second biggest odi defeat seventh lowest total match report stats records
India's players walk off the field after New Zealand's innings come to an end during an One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP)
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand crushed India by 244 runs in the fourth ODI, bowling them out for 89 while defending 334

  • Matt Henry claimed 6/27, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over

  • India suffered their second-biggest ODI defeat by runs and recorded their seventh-lowest total in the format

India suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in ODI cricket, going down by 244 runs against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The visitors were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs while chasing 334, with Matt Henry producing a sensational six-wicket haul to dismantle the Indian batting line-up.

Henry finished with figures of 6/27, tearing through India's top order in a devastating opening over. The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks, leaving India reeling at 0/3. It was a nightmare start from which the visitors never recovered.

Kyle Jamieson added to India's misery by removing Ruturaj Gaikwad for five. Playing his first ODI of the series after regular skipper Shubman Gill opted out to prepare for the upcoming Test series, Gaikwad failed to make an impact as India slumped to 9/4.

The visitors eventually folded for 89, narrowly avoiding their lowest-ever ODI total against New Zealand. That unwanted record remains 88, which India managed in Dambulla in 2010.

Related Content
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during a one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Tauranga, New Zealand. - (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP)
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. - | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir - Photo: X/BCCI
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates bowling India's Mayank Yadav during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. - | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP

The 244-run defeat was India's second-biggest loss by runs in ODI cricket, while their total of 89 became their seventh-lowest score in the format. New Zealand, meanwhile, recorded their second-biggest victory margin in ODIs.

Follow IND Vs NZ 4th ODI Highlights

India's Second-Biggest Defeat In ODI Cricket

TEAMMARGINVENUEDATE
Sri Lanka245 runsSharjahOctober 29, 2000
New Zealand244 runsMount MaunganuiNovember 13, 2026
South Africa214 runsWankhedeOctober 25, 2015
Australia208 runsSydneyFebruary 8, 2004
England202 runsLord?sJune 7, 1975
New Zealand200 runsDambullaAugust 10, 2010
Pakistan180 runsThe OvalJune 18, 2017
Australia162 runsNottinghamJune 13, 1983

India's Sixth-Lowest Total In ODIs

ScoreOversOppositionGroundResult
5426.3Sri LankaSharjahLost
6325.5AustraliaSydneyLost
7824.1Sri LankaKanpurLost
7934.2PakistanSialkotLost
8829.3New ZealandDambullaLost
8926.4New ZealandMount MaunganuiLost
9129.1South AfricaDurbanLost

New Zealand's Biggest Victory Margins In ODIs

Defeat MarginOpponentVenueYear
290 runsIrelandAberdeen2008
244 runsIndiaMount Maunganui2026
210 runsUSAThe Oval (Champions Trophy)2004
206 runsAustraliaAdelaide1986
204 runsWest IndiesChristchurch2017

Will Young, Tim Seifert Set Up New Zealand's Big Total

Earlier, New Zealand posted 333 all out after being put in to bat, riding on a commanding century from Will Young. The right-hander struck 125 off 108 deliveries and shared an 85-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, who contributed 58 off 48 balls.

The hosts built a formidable total, giving their bowlers plenty of runs to defend. Henry and Jamieson then made full use of the opportunity, reducing India to a top-order collapse before completing a crushing victory.

The result has reduced India's lead in the five-match series to 2-1, with one match remaining. The third ODI was washed out, meaning India still have the opportunity to seal the series, while New Zealand have kept their hopes of drawing it alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories