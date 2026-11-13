IND Vs NZ: Matt Henry Joins Elite New Zealand List With Fourth ODI Five-Wicket Haul

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Matt Henry tore through India's batting line-up in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, leaving the visitors reeling at 89/9 in 26.1 overs. The New Zealand pacer added another five-wicket haul against India, taking his tally to four in ODIs

image Prefer on Google
IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: Matt Henry Joins Elite New Zealand List With Fourth ODI Five-Wicket Haul
New Zealand's Matt Henry, left, bowls against India during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Matt Henry delivered a sensational bowling performance against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval on Friday, 13 November

  • India were reeling at 89/9 in 26.1 overs at the time of filing, with Henry leading New Zealand's attack

  • Henry now has four ODI five-wicket hauls overall and two against India, joining an elite list of New Zealand bowlers

Matt Henry produced a sensational bowling performance against India on Friday, 13 November, dismantling the visitors' batting line-up in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval.

The New Zealand pacer continued his impressive record in the 50-over format, adding another five-wicket haul against India to his collection.

At the time of filing this report, India were struggling at 89/9 in 26.1 overs, with Henry leading the charge as the hosts dominated proceedings.

Most ODI Five-Wicket Hauls For New Zealand

Henry's latest performance puts him among New Zealand's leading wicket-takers in terms of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. Here is how he compares with some of the country's finest fast bowlers:

  • 6 - Trent Boult

  • 5 - Sir Richard Hadlee

  • 4 - Shane Bond

  • 4 - Matt Henry

  • 3 - Tim Southee

New Zealand Bowlers With Multiple ODI Five-Wicket Hauls Against An Opponent

Henry has also strengthened his record against India, becoming one of the few New Zealand bowlers to claim multiple five-wicket hauls against a single opposition in ODIs.

  • 3 - Shane Bond vs Australia

  • 2 - Trent Boult vs Australia

  • 2 - Ben Sears vs Pakistan

  • 2 - Matt Henry vs India

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli walks out during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. - (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
Composite image Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli doing batting practice in Mount Maunganui ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand - X/BCCI
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner and India's captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss - | Photo: X/BCCI
Mitchell Santner took 4/21 in Christchurch and became the first bowler with multiple four-wicket hauls against India in men’s T20Is. - BLACKCAPS/X

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories