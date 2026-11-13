IND Vs NZ: Matt Henry Joins Elite New Zealand List With Fourth ODI Five-Wicket Haul

Most ODI Five-Wicket Hauls For New Zealand

Henry's latest performance puts him among New Zealand's leading wicket-takers in terms of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. Here is how he compares with some of the country's finest fast bowlers:

6 - Trent Boult

5 - Sir Richard Hadlee

4 - Shane Bond

4 - Matt Henry

3 - Tim Southee

New Zealand Bowlers With Multiple ODI Five-Wicket Hauls Against An Opponent

Henry has also strengthened his record against India, becoming one of the few New Zealand bowlers to claim multiple five-wicket hauls against a single opposition in ODIs.