IND Vs NZ: Matt Henry Joins Elite New Zealand List With Fourth ODI Five-Wicket Haul

Matt Henry delivered a sensational bowling performance against India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval on Friday, 13 November
India were reeling at 89/9 in 26.1 overs at the time of filing, with Henry leading New Zealand's attack
Henry now has four ODI five-wicket hauls overall and two against India, joining an elite list of New Zealand bowlers
Matt Henry produced a sensational bowling performance against India on Friday, 13 November, dismantling the visitors' batting line-up in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval.
The New Zealand pacer continued his impressive record in the 50-over format, adding another five-wicket haul against India to his collection.
At the time of filing this report, India were struggling at 89/9 in 26.1 overs, with Henry leading the charge as the hosts dominated proceedings.
Most ODI Five-Wicket Hauls For New Zealand
Henry's latest performance puts him among New Zealand's leading wicket-takers in terms of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. Here is how he compares with some of the country's finest fast bowlers:
6 - Trent Boult
5 - Sir Richard Hadlee
4 - Shane Bond
4 - Matt Henry
3 - Tim Southee
New Zealand Bowlers With Multiple ODI Five-Wicket Hauls Against An Opponent
Henry has also strengthened his record against India, becoming one of the few New Zealand bowlers to claim multiple five-wicket hauls against a single opposition in ODIs.
3 - Shane Bond vs Australia
2 - Trent Boult vs Australia
2 - Ben Sears vs Pakistan
2 - Matt Henry vs India