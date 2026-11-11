In Photos | Six Coaches Of Sairang-Kolkata Express Derail Near Guwahati

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Six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express derailed at Digaru near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. Officials and rescue workers inspected the damaged passenger train as local residents gathered around the accident site. Railway personnel examined the coaches that had left the tracks, while rescuers moved around the derailed train. The accident brought officials, rescue teams and residents to Digaru, where the damaged coaches and engine lay off the tracks. The derailment involved a passenger train travelling between Sairang and Kolkata.

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Sairang-Kolkata Express train derails
Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Sairang-Kolkata Express train derails in Guwahati
A rescuer walks near the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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derailed passenger train near Guwahati, Assam
Onlookers look at a derailed passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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passenger train derailed near Guwahati
Workers clear the railway track where coaches of a passenger train derailed near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment
Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Train derailment near Guwahati
Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Assam train accident
Officials and rescuers inspect the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Guwahati, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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13125 Kolkata Sairang Express accident
People gather after six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed, at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kolkata Sairang Express derailment casualties
People at the site after six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed, at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Guwahati train services disrupted today
People at the site after six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed, at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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