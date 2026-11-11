In Photos | Six Coaches Of Sairang-Kolkata Express Derail Near Guwahati

P Photo Webdesk 11 November 2026 1:29 pm Published at: 11 November 2026 1:29 pm Updated on:

Six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express derailed at Digaru near Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. Officials and rescue workers inspected the damaged passenger train as local residents gathered around the accident site. Railway personnel examined the coaches that had left the tracks, while rescuers moved around the derailed train. The accident brought officials, rescue teams and residents to Digaru, where the damaged coaches and engine lay off the tracks. The derailment involved a passenger train travelling between Sairang and Kolkata.