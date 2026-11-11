Hijack Threat Reported On Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight; 93 Passengers Offloaded

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The incident comes four days after a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight returned to Bengaluru when a passenger found a handwritten hijack threat in its lavatory. The aircraft was searched after landing, and the threat was later declared a hoax

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Hijack Threat Reported On Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight; 93 Passengers Offloaded
Hijack Threat Reported On Kolkata-Mumbai Air India Flight; 93 Passengers Offloaded
Summary of this article

  • Air India flight AI 772, travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai, was moved to an isolation bay after a suspected hijack threat was reported on board.

  • The message was found in the aircraft’s lavatory and the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control before take-off.

  • The Airbus A320neo was carrying 93 passengers and five crew members; passengers were taken off the aircraft.

An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to an isolation bay on Wednesday morning after a suspected hijack threat was reported onboard, CNN-News18 reported, citing airport sources.

The Airbus A320neo, operating as flight AI 772, was preparing for take-off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control. Passengers were taken off the aircraft. Airport sources said a message threatening to hijack the flight had been found in a lavatory.

There were 93 passengers and five crew members on board, according to the report. Security agencies were responding to the alert. Airport authorities had not issued an official statement, and further details were awaited.

Air India False Hijack Alert: DGCA Probes Mumbai ATC Radar As Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Diverted

By Outlook News Desk

The incident comes four days after a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight returned to Bengaluru when a passenger found a handwritten hijack threat in its lavatory. The aircraft was searched after landing, and the threat was later declared a hoax, according to reports.

Kolkata airport has also faced recent bomb scares. In October, a threatening message was found on the washroom mirror of a Phuket-Kolkata flight. Security teams searched the aircraft but found no suspicious object, PTI reported.

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