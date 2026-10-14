Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Diverts To Jaipur After 'Hijack Alert'

Air India flight AI-2030 from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur on Wednesday after a hijack alert
The pilot reportedly transmitted Squawk 7500 briefly, a code used internationally for hijacking or unlawful interference
Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control received the alert and security agencies moved the aircraft to an isolation bay around 9:45 am
An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur on Wednesday after a hijack alert was triggered. Flight AI-2030 landed safely after Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an alert about the aircraft.
The pilot reportedly transmitted the Squawk 7500 code for a few seconds. The code is used internationally to signal a hijacking or other unlawful interference with an aircraft. Preliminary signs suggest the alert may have been sent by mistake, but investigators are still trying to determine what set it off. The alert put security agencies on high alert.
Security agencies moved quickly. Around 9:45 am, the aircraft was shifted to an isolation bay and both pilots were deboarded as security protocols were put in place. Security checks on all passengers were underway.
Alert And Response
The diversion set off an immediate security response. Once Ahmedabad ATC got the alert, the aircraft landed safely in Jaipur and was then sent to an isolation bay around 9:45 am.
Security checks on all passengers were underway. Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security agencies were present at Jaipur Airport as part of the response.
The security net widened further. News18 reported that the National Security Guard (NSG) team in Delhi was informed to remain on standby. Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident.
Airport Source Account
An airport source gave a different early account. “It was a hijacking rumour, not a bomb threat. It’s too early to comment officially on the matter. An investigation is underway,” the source told Hindustan Times.
That account came after preliminary reports had suggested a bomb threat. The airport source told Hindustan Times that the alert was instead linked to a hijacking rumour.
All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. They were taken to a designated holding area in the airport terminal. At the time of reporting, neither airport authorities nor Air India had issued an official statement.
Aircraft Checks And Standby
The aircraft remained under inspection after landing. In a report Reuters said Flight AI 2030 was moved to an isolation bay, where personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) began checking the aircraft and the passengers’ luggage.
All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken to a designated holding area in the airport terminal, according to preliminary information carried in the report.
Preliminary information indicated the alert came as the aircraft neared Indian airspace. ATC and security agencies were informed, after which the flight was diverted to Jaipur. Further details about the origin and nature of the alert were awaited.