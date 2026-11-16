Router failure triggered nationwide flight disruption

Duffy said the problem began during work by a federal contractor to replace an ageing section of copper wiring with fibre-optic cables. In a post on X, he said the contractor had replaced the wire at a site in El Dorado, Arkansas, before a problem emerged at an FAA facility in Amarillo, Texas, when the router was switched on. However, the FAA said its investigation into the root cause of the network failure was still ongoing.