Trump seeks $50 billion to overhaul America's ageing air traffic control system after a nationwide flight disruption.
Democrats question the additional funding, citing concerns over the use of the existing $12.5 billion FAA allocation.
The FAA is investigating a network failure linked to excessive data traffic that disrupted thousands of flights.
The Trump administration's demand for $50 billion to overhaul the United States' ageing air traffic control system has drawn criticism from congressional Democrats, who are questioning why additional funding is needed when, they say, billions of dollars previously approved for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remain unspent.
The demand follows a technical failure involving the FAA's network that prompted a nationwide ground stop on Friday, disrupting thousands of flights and affecting passengers across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called for a complete overhaul of the system following the disruption.
According to AP, the dispute has exposed growing divisions between the Republican administration and Democrats over the management and modernisation of the country's aviation infrastructure. The disagreement is also expected to intensify when Democrats take control in January, bringing greater congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration's spending and policy decisions.
Router failure triggered nationwide flight disruption
Duffy said the problem began during work by a federal contractor to replace an ageing section of copper wiring with fibre-optic cables. In a post on X, he said the contractor had replaced the wire at a site in El Dorado, Arkansas, before a problem emerged at an FAA facility in Amarillo, Texas, when the router was switched on. However, the FAA said its investigation into the root cause of the network failure was still ongoing.
The FAA said that "excessive data" flooded the system, generating "1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds". The surge destabilised aircraft communications and radar feeds, according to the agency.
To contain the disruption, the contractor blocked the two affected locations in Arkansas and Texas. The FAA said this helped stabilise the network.
Duffy said the incident demonstrated the need to replace the existing infrastructure with a "brand new architecture". He added that companies including AT&T, Verizon and Lumen were prepared to begin deploying the upgraded system "tomorrow" if the required funding was approved.
Billions already allocated for FAA modernisation
The proposed $50 billion allocation comes after Congress approved substantial funding for improvements to the country's aviation infrastructure in recent years.
Under former President Joe Biden, Congress passed a major infrastructure bill that earmarked $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control improvements. A significant portion of the funding went towards airport projects, including new runways and taxiways, as well as the construction and refurbishment of terminals.
In July 2025, a Republican-led Congress approved $12.5 billion for the FAA's air traffic control modernisation programme, including upgrades to outdated radar equipment and air traffic control centres, some of which date back to the 1960s.
The same legislation also allocated $170 billion towards Trump's immigration crackdown, including border security and immigration enforcement measures.
At a congressional hearing on September 15, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency was using the allocated funds to implement an extensive modernisation programme.
"We are executing on the most ambitious modernization and delivering it in record time," Bedford told lawmakers.
The current upgrade programme has two phases. The first, funded through the $12.5 billion allocation, is expected to be completed by December 2028. The second involves developing new systems to track aircraft and improve air traffic management. Bedford told lawmakers in September that this phase would require at least another $10 billion.
Separately, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri introduced the Modern Skies Act in September, proposing an additional $30 billion in investments in the country's air transportation infrastructure. Duffy has also backed the proposal.
Schmitt's bill includes $10 billion for the second phase of the FAA modernisation programme, funding to modernise or rebuild terminals at up to three medium-hub airports, and additional investments in air traffic control towers and other airport infrastructure.
Duffy said on Friday that he wanted $50 billion, but did not provide a detailed breakdown of how the additional funding would be used. He said on Saturday that a comprehensive funding request would be sent to lawmakers on Monday.
Democrats seek accountability over unspent funds
Democrats have backed the need to modernise the country's ageing air traffic control infrastructure but have questioned the administration's latest funding demand, particularly given the amount of money that remains unspent.
Democrats on the House Transportation Committee said the administration had spent only $1 billion of the $12.5 billion allocated for modernisation, questioning why it needed additional funding, The Washington Post reported.
"Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?" said Representative Rick Larsen, the committee's ranking Democrat, and Representative André Carson, the top Democrat on the subcommittee overseeing aviation issues, in a joint statement.
Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee have also questioned the administration's handling of the existing allocation.
Representative Rosa DeLauro, the committee's top Democrat, said Congress had already demonstrated its willingness to fund improvements to the FAA but raised concerns about the Department of Transportation's ability to manage the programme.
"But we need a competent partner at the Department of Transportation to carry this out in a sustainable, transparent manner. Right now, it is clear that we lack such a partner," DeLauro said.
Responding to the criticism, Duffy said on Sunday that the money approved by Congress would be spent by the end of 2028. He also argued that restrictions imposed by lawmakers limited how the funds could be used, including preventing expenditure on the FAA's telecommunications infrastructure.
Trump breaks silence after two days
Trump had not publicly addressed Friday's nationwide flight grounding for two days, despite remaining active on social media on other issues.
He responded on Sunday morning through a post on Truth Social, criticising the previous administration and arguing that the air traffic control system needed substantially greater investment.
Trump said his administration had already started upgrading the infrastructure but argued that the work should not be carried out in "drips and drabs".
"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump wrote. "It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!"
Duffy, meanwhile, said Trump had been "fully engaged" in the administration's response to the disruption.
FAA expects flight operations to return to normal
Duffy said on Sunday that the administration expected flight operations to return to full capacity by Monday.
"As we look to the end of the day and into tomorrow, we should be running at full capacity," he said.
He also said the administration was reasonably confident that the technical failure had not been caused by a cyberattack. According to Duffy, intelligence agencies had not identified the usual indicators of a hacking incident.
He said the agencies were not finding the "chatter or the footprints that we would normally see if this was a cyberattack."
Duffy discussed the incident and the administration's proposed funding requirements during appearances on CBS' Face the Nation, CNN's State of the Union, Fox News' Fox News Sunday, NBC's Meet the Press and ABC's This Week.