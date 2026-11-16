India Joins US-Led San Francisco Declaration To Secure AI Supply Chains Amid China Rivalry

India has signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity
The pact seeks to identify vulnerable areas across semiconductors, minerals, energy and manufacturing
US under-secretary Jacob Helberg said India, South Korea, Qatar and the UAE were among the latest signatories
India has joined a US-led effort to protect critical technologies and AI supply chains, with partner countries agreeing to identify vulnerable areas across semiconductors, minerals, energy and manufacturing. The move aims to deepen cooperation as competition with China sharpens.
The arrangement brings India together with the US and several other nations to safeguard critical technologies and AI-linked supply chains. Jacob Helberg, the US under-secretary of state for economic affairs, said that India was among the latest signatories, Financial Times reported.
The initiative matters because AI supply chains run across many countries and industries. It also widens a US-led push to build common protections in sectors that underpin chip design, manufacturing and energy systems.
India is now part of the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity.
Helberg said India, South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had signed the declaration. He also said Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission were expected to sign it next week.
The agreement has already been signed by the US and its partners including Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom. The declaration sets out a shared effort to identify technologies and supply chains linked to AI that need stronger protection.
Pax Silica was launched in December 2025 to strengthen AI-related supply chains across semiconductors, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing. The San Francisco Declaration is one part of that effort.
Its membership has widened since launch. At the 2026 Summit, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joined the Pax Silica Declaration.
The signatories agreed to build a joint list of critical technologies and AI-related supply chains that need greater protection against China’s influence. That scope covers semiconductor design, chipmaking equipment and logistics infrastructure, along with critical minerals such as rare earths and magnets, energy infrastructure and industrial capacity.
Helberg On Cooperation
Helberg tied the pact directly to the spread of AI supply chains across borders.
“The know-how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries,” Helberg said, according to the report.
“What makes the San Francisco Declaration historic is that Pax Silica partners have agreed to treat the security of those technologies and the infrastructure behind them as a shared responsibility,” he added.
The pact comes against a long-running US-China contest over AI.
In October 2022, the US imposed sweeping restrictions on China. Those measures blocked advanced AI chips such as Nvidia’s A100 and H100 processors, along with semiconductor manufacturing equipment, from reaching Chinese companies.
The Treasury Department has also restricted US investments in China’s AI, quantum computing and microelectronics sectors. Even with those curbs, China has moved quickly in AI development through homegrown LLMs such as Moonshot AI, DeepSeek, Qwen, Zhipu AI and ByteDance. Some of the latest offerings are performing at par with ChatGPT and Claude.
The unauthorised sale of some of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to Chinese companies by circumventing US export restrictions gained renewed attention after the revelation of Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.