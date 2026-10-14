Saudi National Arrested Over Alleged Recording Device Hidden In OpenAI's San Francisco Office

OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on October 9 over allegations that he planted a recording device in an executive conference room at the company’s San Francisco office.
OpenAI said it had referred the matter to the FBI.
Alfozan faces a charge related to the interception of oral communications and could face up to five years in prison.
A Saudi national employed by OpenAI has been arrested in the United States for allegedly planting a recording device inside the artificial intelligence company’s San Francisco office, the US Justice Department and the company said on Tuesday.
Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, an engineer who joined OpenAI in July 2025, was arrested on October 9 after the company’s security team discovered the device late last month, according to the Justice Department. OpenAI said it had referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The alleged incident comes amid an intensifying global race to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, with growing concerns over the protection of intellectual property and sensitive corporate information.
According to the Justice Department, Alfozan allegedly wrapped a USB device in toilet paper and inserted it into a television in an executive conference room. Security footage reportedly showed him near the room multiple times, although he was not authorised to attend meetings held there.
Investigators also alleged that he used a productivity tool to search for information about OpenAI’s office buildings, meeting rooms, calendars, schedules and employees’ locations.
A chatbot account associated with Alfozan’s spouse allegedly contained queries about remote audio recording and encrypting memory cards, the department said.
OpenAI Says No Evidence Of Model Weights Or Customer Data Theft
The extent of any information potentially captured by the recording device was not immediately clear.
“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data,” OpenAI told AFP.
The company said it had discovered a “sophisticated recording device” hidden in one of its offices and referred the matter to the FBI.
The Justice Department also said OpenAI’s security team found a second device while searching an unattended bag belonging to Alfozan.
According to the department, security footage showed Alfozan inside the restricted conference room apparently looking behind the television where the recording device had allegedly been placed.
Alfozan has been charged with using or attempting to use an electronic, mechanical or other device to intercept oral communications. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
He is expected to appear at a federal court hearing on October 19. The allegations have not been proven in court.
The Justice Department’s statement did not accuse Alfozan or Saudi Arabia of espionage.
Arrest Comes Amid Global Race For AI Supremacy
The case comes as the United States and other countries compete to develop increasingly advanced AI systems and protect sensitive technology from potential foreign threats.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the case highlighted the national security implications of the competition.
“This serious situation underscores why winning the global super intelligence race is a national security prerogative,” Clayton said.
“The intelligence community remains committed to safeguarding America's cutting-edge intellectual property from foreign threats,” he added.
Saudi Arabia has also been expanding its investments in artificial intelligence. Humain, a state-backed Saudi AI company, invested $3 billion in Elon Musk’s xAI shortly before SpaceX acquired the AI division in February. The division, now known as SpaceXAI, had announced a partnership with Humain to build a 500-megawatt data centre in Saudi Arabia.
A LinkedIn account matching Alfozan’s name and professional background indicated that he had previously worked at Meta, an AI startup and a venture capital firm. He had also studied at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The case recalls a 2022 conviction involving former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo, who was found guilty of spying for Saudi officials seeking to identify critics of the kingdom on the platform. The cases involve different allegations and circumstances.
(With Agency Inputs)