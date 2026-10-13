Saudi Arabia’s Missile Alerts And Air Defences: Two Questions After Riyadh Attacks

Saudi Arabia’s public threat alerts stopped after September 29 and resumed on October 12, leaving questions about why warnings were suspended.
Complaints about disruptive alerts may have influenced the decision, although Saudi authorities have not publicly confirmed the reason.
The Riyadh airport strikes killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, exposing separate concerns about missile interception and civilian warnings.
Saudi Arabia stopped issuing public warnings of incoming military threats days before deadly attacks struck Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, raising questions about why the alert system went silent and what the decision meant for civilian safety.
The attacks killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300, according to Reuters’ October 13 report. The Saudi government has not publicly explained why the warnings stopped.
Reuters reported that officials familiar with discussions between Saudi authorities and an allied Western government said the alerts had been considered disruptive, with residents complaining about being woken at night. Saudi officials did not publicly confirm that these complaints prompted the suspension.
Why the warning system went silent
Saudi Arabia began issuing military threat alerts to mobile phones and social media accounts through a national early warning system in May. The system was intended to inform the public about potential attacks as the regional conflict expanded and the Houthis, an Iran-aligned armed group based in Yemen, intensified their campaign against Saudi targets.
Reuters reported that the last public alert before the attacks was issued on September 29 for Najran, a province in southern Saudi Arabia. Public warnings resumed on October 12, when Saudi Civil Defence issued alerts for Riyadh and southern cities. Reuters also reported that Western embassies had been issuing their own internal missile and drone alerts but received no warning before Saturday’s deadliest airport strike. The reason for that gap remains unknown.
What the attacks exposed about Saudi Arabia’s defences
The attacks have highlighted the distinction between warning civilians about incoming threats and intercepting them. Public alerts give people an opportunity to seek shelter, while air defence systems attempt to destroy incoming missiles and drones. Neither function guarantees that civilians will have sufficient time to reach safety.
The airport attacks also raised questions about whether Saudi Arabia’s defences could protect critical infrastructure against repeated strikes. King Khalid International Airport is a major transport hub, while the kingdom’s oil facilities, military installations and other infrastructure are spread across a large territory.
The Associated Press reported that Saudi Arabia was investigating why its air defences failed to intercept the missiles and drones. Two regional officials said preliminary findings indicated that the Houthis had launched multiple drones before firing cruise and ballistic missiles towards King Khalid International Airport.
Any shortage of interceptors could limit Saudi Arabia’s ability to destroy incoming projectiles, but it would not explain why public warnings were suspended. Restoring alerts and strengthening air defences address separate problems.
The cost of trying to maintain normalcy
The absence of warnings has left residents, travellers and airport workers uncertain about when alerts will be issued and how they should respond to potential threats.
The Associated Press reported that a projectile struck the airport’s passenger terminal on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 11. Saturday’s attack killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300.
Saudi authorities resumed public military alerts on October 12, but it remains unclear whether the decision was directly prompted by the airport attacks. The government has not outlined the circumstances under which public military alerts are issued.
The central issue is not whether every potential threat should produce a public warning. Frequent alerts can cause disruption, particularly when they arrive at night. But suspending warnings without explaining the policy leaves residents unable to judge when they should take precautions.
Saudi Arabia now faces two connected challenges: protecting critical infrastructure and communicating risks to the public. Strengthening air defences may help reduce the danger of incoming attacks, but reliable warnings remain an essential part of civilian protection.
Until the government explains why the alert system went silent and how it will operate during future attacks, the resumption of warnings alone is unlikely to resolve the concerns raised by the strikes.