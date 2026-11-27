Turkiye raises concerns at UN over reported BrahMos missile plans.
Ankara cites Cyprus' expanding military partnerships with several countries.
India and Cyprus upgraded ties during May 2026 visit.
Turkiye has written to the United Nations over its concerns about Cyprus' reported plans to acquire BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India. It has cited discussions during Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides' visit to New Delhi in May 2026.
In a letter circulated to the UN General Assembly and Security Council on November 4, Turkiye referred to what it described as growing military cooperation between the Greek Cypriot administration and other countries, including India.
The letter, dated November 2 and signed by Turkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, was addressed to Secretary-General António Guterres. It included an annex outlining Ankara's concerns over military developments in Cyprus.
The letter also accused Cyprus of expanding its military partnerships with the United States, France and Israel. It cited a June 2026 defence agreement with France, reported plans to acquire 90 upgraded Leopard tanks from Greece and possible talks with Israel over Merkava Mk 3 tanks.
The concerns come amid a broader dispute over military activity on the divided island. Cyprus has been split between its Greek Cypriot south and Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when Turkey invaded following a coup backed by Greece.
Reuters reported in March 2026 that Türkiye deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defence systems to northern Cyprus amid the Iran war. The move followed an Iranian drone strike on Britain's Akrotiri air base on the island and increased military deployments by European countries.
The military dispute has also involved Cyprus' defence cooperation with Israel. Meanwhile, India and Cyprus upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during Christodoulides' May visit. The two countries also announced a defence cooperation roadmap for 2026-2031
India and Cyprus have been strengthening their ties in recent years, with Christodoulides' May visit to New Delhi marking a push to expand cooperation in defence and other areas.