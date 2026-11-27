Hackers breached Cloud One, the US Air Force's central cloud computing platform
The system supports aircraft maintenance, air-defence data, personnel records and weapons tracking
The breach adds to recent cyber incidents involving US intelligence agencies, the FBI and financial institutions
The US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform has been breached, potentially exposing sensitive military, personnel and logistics information, as a series of cyber incidents targeting American government agencies and financial institutions raises fresh concerns over national cybersecurity.
The intrusion into Cloud One was discovered within the past month during an upgrade of the system, Reuters reported on Friday, citing five people familiar with the matter. The US military's Cyber Command has been called in to assess the damage. The identity of the hackers, the full extent of the breach and whether any data was stolen remain unknown.
Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was designed as a central platform for the Air Force's information technology requirements, bringing together cloud services from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. It supports applications handling personnel records, pay, logistics and aircraft maintenance.
Among its systems are Cloud-Based Command and Control, which consolidates air defence radar and other data feeds across North America, and the Theatre Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.
The breach has already disrupted operations. Efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One have been paused, while updates to applications already running on the platform have been blocked. Some users have also reportedly lost administrator privileges. One source told Reuters that hackers exploited a software vulnerability to access the platform's control plane, which could potentially provide visibility into the operational status of military aircraft and supply movements. Whether they accessed such information remains unclear.
The Air Force declined to comment on the security of specific systems, saying it continuously takes measures to protect its information and operational capabilities.
A String Of US Cyber Incidents
The Cloud One breach follows several other reported compromises involving American government agencies. On Wednesday, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were reportedly affected by a cyber intrusion involving systems used for open-source intelligence analysis. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was also reportedly affected, although the compromised information was unclassified. Investigators have examined possible Chinese involvement, but attribution remains unestablished.
The FBI has separately been investigating a suspected intrusion into its National Crime Information Center, following a September breach of its recruitment website claimed by the ShinyHunters hacking group.
Financial institutions have also faced attacks. JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard disclosed incidents involving third-party service providers that potentially exposed limited customer information. Separately, the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network reported unauthorised access to a limited subset of its systems and took some services offline.
The incidents have not been linked to a common campaign. Recent disruptions affecting JPMorgan's banking services, Microsoft platforms and US air traffic control were attributed to separate technical failures rather than confirmed cyberattacks. The latest breach nevertheless adds a critical military network to the growing list of American institutions confronting cybersecurity threats.